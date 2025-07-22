Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arguably the most influential man in modern boxing, Turki Alalshikh, has the ability to change a boxer’s life.

The Riyadh Season mogul’s involvement has seen the sweet science receive rich financial backing, leading to many impressive matchups and cards over the last few years.

A passionate boxing fan, Alalshikh’s love for the sport has been a key driving force in the increased investment for events and shows. The Saudi Arabian’s influence on the sport has grown stronger and stronger, with Alalshikh keen to see exciting fights.

• Catch all the latest boxing action on DAZN, including The Ring IV

Not afraid to voice his opinion about aspects of the sport on social media, it is no surprise that Alalshikh hardly keeps his cards close to his chest when it comes to his favourite boxers.

Growing up, he was enamoured with the styles of Larry Holmes and Roberto Durán, but there are plenty of modern fighters Alalshikh roots for.

Hamzah Sheeraz

open image in gallery Hamzah Sheeraz will fight for world boxing honours in 2025 (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Brit Hamzah Sheeraz begins life as a super middleweight this weekend, when he takes on Edgar Berlanga as the co-main event of The Ring III show, live on DAZN. The 26-year-old had received a title shot at middleweight, but was unable to take advantage when he faced WBC champion Carlos Adames on the undercard of the second Beterbiev-Bivol fight.

Outclassed and seemingly well beaten, Riyadh Season international ambassador Sheeraz was happier of the two fighters when a controversial split decision draw was read out.

Further eyebrows had been raised when Alalshikh stepped up from his ringside perch midway through the bout to personally tell Sheeraz that he was losing the fight, leading to outcry on social media.

Some suggested that Alalshikh had seen the judges’ scorecards, but this claim has been refuted by officials, including WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. See Schedule ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Sulaimán told BoxingScene.com: “I don’t think he knew the scores but was instead expressing his opinion that Sheeraz was behind. The scores are handled by the BBBoC and the WBC supervisor. I was just behind them and never saw anyone approaching to see or inquire about the scores.”

Still unbeaten, Sheeraz continues to receive backing from Alalshikh, who has included the Londoner on another show arranged by the Saudi Arabian.

Alalshikh clearly has big plans for Sheeraz, as evidenced by his tweet in the build-up to this weekend’s fight.

I will be very upset if Berlanga and Zepeda knock out Sheeraz and Shakur. We have big plans for Sheeraz and Shakur, and this result would be a complete disaster...! — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) June 25, 2025

Sheeraz’s upcoming opponent, Berlanga, clearly feels that the Brit is favoured, claiming that the plan is for the Briton to take on Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez in the near future.

The bout between Berlanga and Sheeraz serves as a WBC title eliminator for one of the four belts undisputed champion Álvarez holds. American Berlanga, who lost to Canelo in 2024, is keen on preventing Alalashikh’s plans for Sheeraz.

Berlanga told Fight Hub TV: “I’m going to make an offer to him fight week. I don’t care about his plans. I’m a chosen one for a reason. I’m not really pressed with what he’s saying because he’s not going in there fighting for his fighter.”

Mark Chamberlain

open image in gallery ( Action Images via Reuters )

Sheeraz may be Turki Alalshikh’s current favourite, but boxing’s kingmaker used to be very vocal about his support of Portsmouth fighter Mark Chamberlain.

Nicknamed ‘Thunder’, Chamberlain was spotted by Alalshikh fighting at York Hall, a breeding ground for future world champions. Out of nowhere he was called by the Saudi Arabian royal advisor, leading to his inclusion on multiple Riyadh Season shows.

Just as he was establishing himself as a staple on Saudi Arabian cards, Chamberlain featured on the undercard of Daniel Dubois’ win over Anthony Joshua. He took on Josh Padley, a previously unbeaten lightweight who was supposedly a level below Chamberlain.

However, that proved not to be the case, with Padley pulling off the shock with a unanimous decision victory under the Wembley arch.

Since that 2024 defeat, Alalshikh’s interest in Chamberlain has cooled, with Queensberry left to rebuild their fighter’s profile on domestic shows.

Josh Padley

open image in gallery WBC lightweight champ Shakur Stevenson (left) faces Josh Padley, who steps in on late notice ( Getty Images )

Perhaps Turki Alalshikh could be accused of dropping a fighter after finding a new shiny toy. Josh Padley’s aforementioned defeat of Mark Chamberlain caught the attention of Alalshikh, who remembered the Yorkshireman’s name when a lightweight was needed at the last-minute against Shakur Stevenson in February.

With just days to make weight, it was no surprise that WBC champion Stevenson stopped Padley, but the heart and quality shown led to Matchroom Boxing offering the 29-year-old a contract.

That enabled the electrician to put down the tools and take up boxing full time, highlighting the life-changing impact Alalshikh can have on a fighter's career.

Reito Tsutsumi

I am thrilled to welcome Reito Tsutsumi as our newest brand ambassador for The Ring. He will make his pro debut on May 2nd in Times Square and is it is just the beginning for this rising star.

I will always make sure to support him personally and through the ring and stay behind… pic.twitter.com/a9hvb2NoFp — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) April 19, 2025

There are plenty of big names that serve as Riyadh Season ambassadors, with stars selected from countries all over the world.

Future opponents Terence Crawford and Canelo are representatives, as well as heavyweight Anthony Joshua and two-division undisputed champion Naoyo Inoue. It is perhaps a surprise then to see a prospect with the same distinction, but Japanese featherweight Reito Tsutsumi has been highlighted by another one of Turki Alalshikh's organisations.

A gold medallist at the 2021 World Youth Championships, Tsutsumi is backed to have a successful professional career, with The Ring magazine – owned by Alalshikh – frequently pushing the Japanese fighter as their ambassador.

The 22-year-old made his pro debut as the opening bout of The Ring’s first event held at Times Square, Tsutsumi’s duel with Levale Whittington the only non-world title fight of the night.

He will return to action again on The Ring’s next card this weekend, when he faces American prospect Isiah Rodrigues, 3-3 (1). In the build up to the bout, Tsutsumi has trained with WBC flyweight champion Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who will feature on The Ring’s fourth show later this year.

Mohammed Alakel

The world will be watching Riyadh Season’s Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford fight of the century on Netflix. And for that, I want to load the undercard with young, hungry fighters who deserve the chance to perform under the bright lights. These are some of the names I hope to see… pic.twitter.com/vnRy0OMfNH — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) June 11, 2025

Part of Turki Alalshik’s remit as head of the General Entertainment Authority of Saudi Arabia is to improve his country’s profile, explaining why numerous shows have been staged in the Middle East.

Alalshikh has also been keen to highlight Saudi Arabia’s own boxers, with Mohammed Alakel clearly standing out as a prospect.

Since making his debut on the undercard of the first Beterbiev-Bivol fight, ‘Might Mo’ has featured on four shows in his homeland, picking up four straight shutouts via decision and points wins.

Trained by The Ring’s 2015 trainer of the year Joe Gallagher, Alalshikh is not the only high profile name in Alakel’s corner. Former women’s welterweight world champion Natasha Jonas trains with the 21-year-old, and has been seen helping out during fights.

Alakel will fight outside Saudi Arabia for the first time this weekend, when he faces Placido Hoff on the undercard of The Ring III show in New York City.

Alalshikh clearly has Alakel in mind for another fight later in the year, with Turki naming the Saudi Arabian - alongside the aforementioned Reito Tsutsumi - on a list of boxers he would like to see on the undercard of Canelo-Crawford.

Watch the very best boxing with a DAZN subscription

open image in gallery Sheeraz fought to a draw last time out against Carlos Adames in a fight for the WBC world middleweight title ( Getty Images )

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight. There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month.

A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts.

For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.