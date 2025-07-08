The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
When is Sheeraz vs Berlanga? Date, start time, undercard and how to watch fight
Briton Sheeraz faces Berlanga in a super-middleweight WBC title eliminator, in the latter’s hometown of New York City
British fighter Hamzah Sheeraz faces American Edgar Berlanga in a WBC super-middleweight title eliminator in New York on Saturday night.
Sheeraz, 26, missed out on the WBC middleweight title in February as he was lucky to earn a draw against Carlos Adames, while Berlanga lost to Canelo Alvarez in September 2024 in a unified super-middleweight title bout.
The 28-year-old beat Jonathan Gonzalez Ortiz last time out and continues his rebuild in this title eliminator against Sheeraz, while the Slough-born fighter aims to bounce back from a disappointing performance in the lucky draw against Adames.
Sheeraz could well solidify his status as one of the sport’s hottest properties if he were to grab a win against Berlanga in the American’s backyard, in what is a first ever fight at Flushing Meadows – home of the US Open tennis. Here’s all you need to know.
When is Sheeraz vs Berlanga?
The fight is the headline event of The Ring magazine’s third fight night and will take place on Saturday 12 July at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York.
The ring walks are expected at around 4am BST on Sunday (8pm PT / 10pm CT / 11pm ET on Saturday).
How can I watch Sheeraz vs Berlanga?
The whole Ring Magazine 3 fight card will stream live on DAZN Pay-Per-View in over 200 countries around the globe. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month and allowing access to over 185 fights a year – across boxing, bare-knuckle boxing, MMA and kickboxing.
Sheeraz vs Berlanga odds
Sheeraz – 5/6
Berlanga – 21/20
Draw – 16/1
Via Betway.
Sheeraz vs Berlanga fight card (subject to change)
Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz (super-middleweight)
Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda (lightweight)
Alberto Puello vs Subriel Matias (welterweight)
David Morrell vs Imam Khataev (light-heavyweight)
