Kambosos vs Haney LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight

George Kambosos Jr (left) and Devin Haney clash in an undisputed lightweight title fight (AFP via Getty Images)

Bad blood may well be spilled when George Kambosos Jr and Devin Haney go head to head in Melbourne today, as the pair clash to crown an undisputed lightweight champion.

Haney will be in hostile territory at Marvel Stadium as he puts his WBC belt on the line, while Australian Kambosos Jr defends his WBO, WBA and IBF straps against the American. Each fighter will also look to remain undefeated in the main-event contest, with Haney’s professional record standing at 27-0 (15 knockouts), while Kambosos Jr is 20-0 (10 KOs). In his last outing, 28-year-old Kambosos Jr earned a career-defining victory over Teofimo Lopez, dethroning the American with a split-decision win in November. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Haney outpointed Joseph Diaz last April to retain his WBC title.

Kambosos Jr required two attempts to make weight on Friday, before declaring it was the “art of war, baby, deception”. The Australian continued: “Let them believe that this was done. Anything is for a cause, anything is for a process. Trust me. Tomorrow, just be here. Art of war, deception, maybe I did it on purpose.” Haney, meanwhile, was given a late boost by his father’s arrival in Australia. Bill Haney, who trains his son, was granted a visa on short notice and will be in the WBC champion’s corner in Marvel Stadium. Follow live updates below.