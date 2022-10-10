Jump to content

Haney vs Kambosos time: When are ring walks for fight in UK and US this weekend?

All you need to know as the lightweights clash in an undisputed title rematch

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 10 October 2022 15:15
Devin Haney works out ahead of lightweight title fight

Devin Haney will look to make it back-to-back wins over George Kambosos Jr when the pair clash in Melbourne again this weekend.

Four months after Haney, 23, outpointed the Australian at Marvel Stadium to become undisputed lightweight champion, the American will again enter hostile territory for a rematch with Kambosos Jr, 29, at the Rod Laver Arena.

Haney remained unbeaten and added the WBA, WBO and IBF titles to his WBC belt by outpointing Kambosos Jr in June, emerging as a 116-112, 116-112 and 118-10 winner on the judges’ cards – with only the latter score reflecting the American’s dominance that day.

On Saturday, Kambosos Jr (20-1, 10 knockouts) will have the backing of a home crowd once more as he faces Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) in another main-event contest and looks to avenge the sole defeat of his professional career.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Haney vs Kambosos Jr 2 will take place on Saturday 15 October at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Ring walks for the main event are expected to start at approximately 3.30am BST on Sunday 16 October (1.30pm local time in Melbourne; 7.30pm PT, 9.30pm CT, 10.30pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, Haney vs Kambosos Jr 2 will air live on Sky Sports, with subscribers also able to stream the action live on the broadcaster’s website and Sky Go app.

In the US, the event will air live on ESPN+, while viewers in Australia can watch the fight on pay-per-view on Foxtel.

Odds

Devin Haney celebrates becoming undisputed lightweight champion

(EPA)

Haney – 1/10

Kambosos Jr – 5/1

Draw – 25/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Devin Haney (C) vs George Kambosos Jr 2, (WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA lightweight titles)

Jason Moloney vs Nawaphon Kaikanha (bantamweight)

Andrew Moloney vs Norbelto Jimenez (super-flyweight)

Cherneka Johnson (C) vs Susie Ramadan for (IBF women’s super-bantamweight title)

Hemi Ahio vs Faiga Opelu (heavyweight)

Lorenzo Simpson vs Marcus Heywood (middleweight)

Amari Jones vs Tej Pratap Singh (super-welterweight)

John Mannu vs Adrian Sosa (super-lightweight)

David Nyika vs Titi Motusaga (cruiserweight)

