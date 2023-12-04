Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Devin Haney will bid to become a two-weight world champion this weekend, when he faces Regis Prograis in San Francisco.

Haney announced last week that he is vacating the undisputed lightweight titles, as he prepares to challenge Prograis for the WBC super-lightweight belt.

Haney, 25, last fought in May, winning a narrow decision over former champion Vasiliy Lomachenko to retain his titles. Meanwhile, 34-year-old Prograis last boxed in June, edging past Danielito Zorrilla to retain his gold.

Now Haney and Prograis will square off in an all-American clash, as Haney looks to stay unbeaten and hand Prograis the second loss of his pro career.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Haney vs Prograis is set to take place on Saturday 9 December at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The main card is due to begin at 1am GMT on Sunday (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday). Ring walks for the main event are then expected at 3.45am GMT (8.45pm PT, 10.45pm CT, 11.45pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Dazn in over 200 countries, including the UK and US. In the UK, the fight will be available to subscribers; in the US, it will stream on pay-per-view for subscribers and non-subscribers.

A subscription to the streaming service is available here, with monthly costs starting from £9.99. Dazn works on web browsers as well as the TVs and devices listed here.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Prograis will defend the WBC super-lightweight title against Haney (Getty Images for Triller)

Haney – 1/4

Prograis – 11/4

Draw – 18/1

Full card (subject to change)

Regis Prograis (C) vs Devin Haney (WBC super-lightweight title)

Liam Paro vs Montana Love (super-lightweight)

Andy Cruz vs Jovanni Straffon (lightweight)

Ebanie Bridges (C) vs Miyo Yoshida (IBF women’s bantamweight title)

Amari Jones vs Quilisto Madera (middleweight)

Beatriz Ferreira vs Destiny Jones (super-featherweight)

Shamar Canal vs Jose Antonio Meza (super-featherweight)