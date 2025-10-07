Harlem Eubank comeback fight announced after first loss as he eyes world title shot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Harlem Eubank’s ring return has been made official, and it will be against Josh Wagner in his hometown of Brighton on 21 November – just six days after his cousin Chris’s rematch with Conor Benn.

Eubank suffered his first defeat against Jack Catterall in his last fight, but says he feels he proved himself at the world level and is ready to bounce back and come “straight for the title”.

“The fight with Catterall proved that I belong at world level,” Eubank told Boxing Scene. “The critics couldn’t wait to stick the boot in afterwards, but mark my words, I will be world champion, and after I handle business on 21 November against Josh Wagner, I’m coming straight for the title.”

An accidental clash of heads in his fight against Catterall caused a big cut above Eubank’s eye, forcing the fight to the scorecards after seven rounds – which gave the technical victory to Catterall and put a dent in his world title hopes after moving up to 147lbs.

Eubank says fighting back in his hometown is the perfect opportunity to put on a statement performance.

“Trust me,” Eubank said. “ I’m only just getting started and in front of my home fans, I'll make the naysayers eat their words as it will be Eubank supremacy once again with a devastating display.

“Everyone has seen what happens when I fight in Brighton. I produce clinical performances and get the job done inside the distance, and this will be exactly the same.”

But Eubank’s opponent Wagner (19-1, 10 KOs) is no slouch and believes it is a mistake to pick him for Eubank’s comeback.

“He [Eubank] stepped up in class and was exposed,” Wagner explained. “His career is on the ropes, and he desperately needs a win to get back on track, but he’s picked the wrong opponent for that.

“I’m relentless, I train to knock people out and on 21 November – Eubank will fall.”

Despite not being ranked with any of the major sanctioning bodies at welterweight, Eubank’s promoter, Kalle Sauerland, believes his fighter will be on track for a world title if he beats Wagner.

“Never, ever, write off a Eubank,” Sauerland said. “This man proved he belongs at the world level in that Catterall fight and victory over the wild man Wagner, puts him right in the picture for a world title shot next year.”

