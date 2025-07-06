Jack Catterall secures strange win over Harlem Eubank after suffering gruesome cut
The fight was stopped in round seven, much to the chagrin of Eubank – the nephew of Chris Eubank
Jack Catterall was awarded a technical decision victory over Harlem Eubank on Saturday, as he led on the scorecards when a nasty cut forced the end of the fight – his own cut, no less.
Catterall, fighting Eubank at Manchester’s AO Arena, led 69-65, 69-66, 69-66 when the bout was halted due to a severe cut over the Chorley boxer’s right eye.
The action was halted in round seven, much to the chagrin of Eubank – the nephew of British boxing icon Chris Eubank – who made clear his frustration after the bout.
“His corner was told he couldn’t continue,” Eubank, 31, told reporters after the bout, which marked Catterall’s welterweight debut. “It was nothing to do with me, and that was a fake narrative live on the commentary.
“There were so-called independent commentators in his dressing room before the fight and coaching him ringside,” Eubank alleged. “I’ve not experienced something like that.”
When asked to put a name to the accusation, Eubank said: “[Former champion] Carl Frampton. You know, I was a fan of this guy. I feel like I’ve been done dirty this evening.
“I was carrying out the gameplan to a T, and that is to make him miss and to make him pay late. And if you watch my championship fights, when I take out my opponents, that is exactly how I execute a gameplan.
“And the referee took that away from me tonight in not letting Jack Catterall continue.”
Saturday’s result marked a first professional defeat for Eubank, while 32-year-old Catterall bounced back from his narrow loss to Arnold Barboza Jr from February.
