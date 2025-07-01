The key change Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn must make to win rematch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There will be a movie quality to the rematch between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn on 20 September. The inevitable, blockbuster sequel.

Nobody really knows how many Rocky films have been mentioned and then not made. And nobody cares, we just want the action from the ones that did happen.

The fierce family rivalry between the Benns and the Eubanks – our modern feudal knights – is the same.

Benn and Eubank Jr stepped free of any shadows cast by their iconic fathers when they met for the first time in April. The fight between the sons was so shockingly good, it just had to happen again.

The narrative, to use the movie word, is just too spectacular. So far, the dads have met twice, the sons have met once, and they have just agreed to fight again. This time, it’s personal.

In addition to the fights that have taken place, dozens of other dates, weights and venues have collapsed and vanished. This rematch was made quickly and that is a good thing; it feels like part two of a trilogy. The dads both wanted that, trust me. The sons will get what the dads wanted and that is perfect.

This fight will be about the sons, the two men in the ring. The weight issue will not be a factor, the turbulent history of the dads will not be the story and, as we found out in the first brutal affair, they both have the heart and stamina to deliver a classic. As I said, this time it really is personal.

There will be no fairy tale arrival on the night by one of the absent dads; the arrival, two hours before the first bell, of Eubank Sr led to a deafening roar from the crowd of 66,000. This fight will be strictly business, no hype – none needed.

Back in April, there were so many storylines it was hard to stay on top of the main story, and that was the fight. The on and off backdrop was lost behind the will he be there or not story. Then there were the drug tests, the claims, the clears and the anger.

There was the weight issue, saunas were mentioned, agony was imagined. By the time the lights had dimmed and 66,000 had stopped howling long enough for the bell to be heard, nobody was prepared for the fight that unfolded. By the end of about round six, the so-called experts were burying their heads. In fairness, nobody had seen Benn fight like that, and nobody was sure Eubank Jr would want to fight like that. It was a revelation; it was also magnificent and brave.

At the end, all three judges went for Eubank Jr with identical scores of 116-112 – that means eight rounds to four. There were no complaints, very little celebrating and not even a long period of mourning; it’s possible that the fight’s brutality was a shock to both of the boxers. A rematch was talked about in the ring on the night, that dialogue continued and on Sunday night the fight was made official for 20 September.

They have both claimed they will be better fighters going forward and they are probably right. It was the type of fight that makes both the winner and the loser better boxers. It was also the type of fight to make both men smarter and that could be the decisive factor when the first bell sounds in September. Who has learned the most? It is unlikely that heart and guts and desire will be enough this time. The man with the sharpest plan will win; both claim they can be better, and both will have to be better.

It is possible that Benn, who is seven years younger, will start as a tiny favourite; he is convinced that he now knows enough to win a difficult fight against his ancient nemesis. Eubank, remember, had fought 37 times before he met Benn. In boxing, youth is an advantage only when the older and more experienced man is coming to an end; youth and inexperience against a quality and seasoned boxer are hazards. In the first fight, Benn was naive at times – there will be no mistakes this time, no reliance on his engine, his tank, his power.

Eubank Jr will enter the ring knowing just how strong and brave Benn is; he found out in the first fight that he was not boxing a kid with just a famous name. It was the mutual discoveries in the classic 12 rounder in April that made it so thrilling and savage. The last round, which was like a scene from several fights in the Rocky franchise, was exceptional.

In most rematches, one of the boxers is convinced that he had a bad first fight, convinced that he can do so much more. Even a fighter in victory can be convinced that the next time it will be easy. Well, both Eubank and Benn know they pushed each other to their own limits – a repeat of that in September might not be wise. The rematch will be smarter, and it could even be better.