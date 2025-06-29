Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn rematch confirmed as date set for London bout
Eubank Jr won the first fight with Benn via unanimous decision
Chris Eubank Jr’s hotly-anticipated rematch with Conor Benn has been confirmed.
Born-rivals Eubank Jr and Benn threw down on April 26 in a firefight at a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Eubank Jr edging out victory on the night via unanimous decision, more than three decades after their fathers Chris Sr and Nigel Benn settled their own bitter grudge.
Just like with their fathers, a rematch was expected and has now a date has been set, with the pair set to share the ring once again on September 20.
The bout will take place in London once again, however a venue has yet to be confirmed for Eubank Jr-Benn 2.
A revisit to Spurs’ home ground is reported to be the most likely outcome, but promoters could choose to go a step further and hold the event at Wembley, which holds a capacity of over 90,000 - a third more than Spurs’ allocation.
"I just think the second fight will be even better," Matchroom Boxing chief Eddie Hearn told The Ring. "They're not going to change. They're going to come out from the first bell and just carry on like the 13th round. And when you see a fight like that, for me, the automatic thing to do is to do the rematch.
“The fight was always going to be two fights, but sometimes a fight's one-sided or it ends early and there isn't really the appetite for the rematch.
"I think here, now with Conor having that activity, which is something that was lacking from the first fight as well, we really fancy our chances. We know the weight's a disadvantage and that showed a little bit in the first fight, but fans can just expect a continuation of the 12th round and it'll be another toe-to-toe war."
Eubank Jr and Benn’s first bout was initially penned in for October 2022, only for the fight to fall apart on short notice upon the revelation that Benn had returned two adverse drug-test findings, leading him to be banned from boxing in Britain until recently. When the 28-year-old was finally cleared, his match-up with Eubank Jr was quickly rebooked.
There was drama throughout the build - with Eubank Jr slapping his foe with an egg at a press conference, a jibe at his adverse drug finding - and there was drama at the end, as Eubank Sr arrived at the venue with his son, despite criticising the match-up for years.
Eubank Jr ended up winning a thrilling fight with in April, outpointing his bitter rival 116-112 on all three scorecards in North London.
