The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight
Catterall moves up to welterweight to face the nephew of the legendary Chris Eubank
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank will meet in an intriguing domestic clash this weekend, as they square off in Manchester.
Catterall’s story as a nearly-man is well known; in 2022, the Chorley southpaw lost a highly controversial decision while challenging Josh Taylor for undisputed status at super-lightweight, and his interim-title fight with Arnold Barboza Jr this February ended in a narrow defeat.
• Sign up to DAZN here to watch Catterall vs Eubank
Yet Catterall has also shown himself to be one of Britain’s finest technicians, as he did in his rematch win against Taylor last year, and he will look to exhibit his skills at a new weight this week.
In his welterweight debut, Eubank awaits. The nephew of the legendary Chris Eubank – and cousin of the in-form Eubank Jr – will look to stay unbeaten in his highest-profile bout yet. Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Catterall vs Eubank will take place on Saturday 5 July at the AO Arena in Manchester. The first bell is set for 5pm BST (9am PT / 11am ET / 12pm ET), with the main card following at 7pm BST (11am PT / 1pm ET / 2pm ET). Main-event ring walks are then expected at around 10pm BST (2pm PT / 4pm ET / 5pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The fight will stream live exclusively on DAZN in over 200 countries worldwide. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month and allowing access to over 185 fights a year – across boxing, bare-knuckle boxing, MMA and kickboxing.
Odds
Catterall – 2/5
Eubank – 2/1
Draw – 16/1
Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers. The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Fight card (subject to change)
Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank (welterweight)
Joe Cordina vs Jaret Gonzalez Quiroz (lightweight)
Aqib Fiaz vs Alex Murphy (lightweight)
Pat Brown vs Lewis Oakford (cruiserweight)
William Crolla vs Fraser Wilkinson (super-welterweight)
Skye Nicolson vs Carla Camila Campos Gonzales (women’s super-bantamweight)
Niall Brown vs Victor Ionascu (super-middleweight)
Leo Atang vs Jiri Surmaj (heavyweight)
Alfie Middlemiss vs Mohammed Wako (featherweight)
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments