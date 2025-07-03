Julio Cesar Chavez Jr arrested by Ice amid organised crime charges days after losing to Jake Paul

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) and is awaiting deportation amid organised crime charges, the Department of Homeland Security have confirmed.

The arrest comes only days after the former middleweight champion lost by unanimous decision Jake Paul in Anaheim, California.

Chavez, a Mexican citizen, had an active arrest warrant against him in Mexico for what it said was his involvement in organised crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.

He is said to have overstayed a tourist visa that expired in February 2024 after he entered the country in August 2023.

"Under President Trump, no one is above the law - including world-famous athletes," said DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

The 39-year-old boxer was picked up by a large number of federal agents while he was riding a scooter in front of his home in Studio City, according to Chavez's attorney Michael Goldstein.

"The current allegations are outrageous and simply another headline to terrorize the community," Goldstein told the Associated Press.

The Independent has contacted Chavez Jr’s legal representation for comment.

Chavez Jr is the son of former three-division world champion Julio Cesar Chavez, and was most recently defeated by Paul on the YouTuber turned boxer’s return to the ring following widely panned win over heavyweight legend Mike Tyson last November.

Paul dominated the bulk of the fight but Chavez Jr offered little resistance across the first eight rounds. He had a solid gameplan to keep Chavez Jr at bay and work the body with wide right hooks which kept the Mexican at distance.

Chavez Jr later admitted he was surprised with Paul’s skills across the first four rounds but waited for him to tire in the latter stages. Chavez Jr landed more shots in the final two rounds and seemingly had Paul rocked before running out of time.

Paul extends his professional record to 12 wins and one defeat from 13 fights and wants to pursue a world title shot going forward though that goal is still a long way off.

Chavez Jr, meanwhile, already has world championship glory to his name, having won the WBC middleweight championship by defeating German fighter Sebastian Zbik in 2011. He lost the title to Argentine Sergio "Maravilla" Martinez in 2012, after a 15-month reign.

His career has been overshadowed by numerous controversies and suspensions. In 2009, he tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic used to reduce muscle mass and eliminate banned substances, resulting in a seven-month suspension and a $10,000 fine.

In 2013, the Nevada Athletic Commission fined him $900,000 and imposed a nine-month suspension for failing a drug test after his loss to Sergio Martinez.

One of his most high-profile defeats came in 2017, when he faced Mexican boxer Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

Additional reporting from Reuters