Ben Askren’s wife has provided a positive update after the mixed martial arts veteran underwent a double lung transplant this week.

Askren, a former Olympic wrestler and MMA champion who later ventured into boxing, retired from combat sports in 2021 at the age of 36, and at just 40, the American found himself facing a complicated health issue this month.

His wife Amy wrote on Facebook on 7 June that Askren was suffering from “severe pneumonia”, as she asked for “prayers for healing and for peace”. On 17 June, she added: “I’m still praying for a miracle with his current lungs, but they are currently starting the evaluation process for lung transplant.”

After reports suggested that Askren’s health insurance would not cover a double lung transplant, Amy provided a positive update on Monday (30 June), writing: “We are so thankful to share that Ben has received a double lung transplant. We are forever thankful to the donor and his family.

“This is the beginning of a new lifestyle for Ben, but every new day he has is a gift. It still doesn’t feel real that he was walking around completely healthy just 5 weeks ago. So much can change so quickly.

“Please keep Ben in your prayers that his body welcomes the new lungs as if they were his own. I am constantly in awe of all the people carrying us through right now. I can’t wait to tell Ben all about It.

“I’m hopeful that in coming weeks Ben will be able to give the next update, but hopefully he will wait until the drugs wear off.”

Askren during his UFC debut, a submission win over Robbie Lawler in 2019 ( Getty Images )

Askren went to the 2008 Olympics as a Team USA wrestler, before beginning an MMA career in which he won the Bellator and ONE welterweight titles and stayed unbeaten until his final two fights.

His last three fights all took place in the UFC in 2019, as he submitted Robbie Lawler before suffering a record-setting five-second knockout by Jorge Masvidal and a submission by Demian Maia.

Askren then boxed once, facing YouTuber Jake Paul in 2021 and falling to a first-round knockout. He has not competed in any combat sport since.