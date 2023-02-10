Eddie Hearn to meet Conor McGregor in Dublin for Taylor vs Serrano talks

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Eddie Hearn has said he will fly to Dublin to meet Conor McGregor on Monday, after the UFC star offered to help pay fees that would bring Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano 2 to Croke Park.

Taylor narrowly outpointed Serrano last April in the biggest women’s fight in boxing history, with a plan ensuing to stage a rematch at Croke Park – an 82,000-capacity stadium in Taylor’s native Ireland.

The rematch has now been set for 20 May in Dublin, where Croke Park is situated, but Taylor’s promoter Hearn admitted said week that the stadium would prove too expensive a venue. That led McGregor, a compatriot of Taylor, to suggest that he could help.

Hearn has since said, via the Daily Mail, “I spoke to him a few times and I will be flying out to see him on Monday.

“He loves Katie Taylor, and he would love to help get it at Croke Park. I haven’t given up, but there is probably a €600,000-700,000 deficit of where we need to be.

“Maybe he can fill that. But it’s not a publicity stunt; I think he feels like it would be cool to be a part of that.”

Taylor’s victory over Serrano kept the Irishwoman unbeaten as she retained the undisputed lightweight titles. Meanwhile, Puerto Rican Serrano remains unified featherweight champion.

McGregor has not competed since breaking his leg in a July 2021 defeat by Dustin Poirier, but the mixed martial arts star is due to return against Michael Chandler later this year.