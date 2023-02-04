Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Conor McGregor has offered to sponsor the rematch between Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano to ensure the fight takes place at Croke Park.

Taylor edged out Serrano at New York City’s Madison Square Garden last April with the second fight destined for Ireland.

But despite Taylor keen on the historic Croke Park, promoter Eddie Hearn maintains the 82,000-capacity stadium in Dublin is not an option due to spiralling costs, with the city’s 3Arena now more likely to host the event on 20 May.

But McGregor is eager to step in and provide the funds to ensure Taylor’s homecoming can be staged at the iconic venue.

“The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at croke park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen,” said the former UFC champion.

“Let’s talk,” Hearn replied, before McGregor further explored the idea.

“What’s the craic lad,” said the Notorious. “Give me the current landscape. I’m in. Is this doable still? Or is it a double show, the point first with Croke Park later in year, post the GAA season? I’m in either way. She better be getting her worth for this also.”

Hearn had previously outlined the problem with the stadium was the exhorbitant costs when compared to Wembley Stadium, which has hosted several super fights in recent years.

“The cost of hire and everything involved in the event is three times higher, nearly, than staging it in Wembley Stadium,” Hearn said on The MMA Hour on Wednesday (1 February).

“Ultimately Katie Taylor has financial demands for this fight and so does Amanda Serrano, and we want to make sure we deliver on that.

“We’re so far out on that possibility on the cost of running that show, and we’re out of time on delivering that date to the broadcaster.”

Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn promotes Katie Taylor (Getty Images)

Elaborating on the matter in an interview with Boxing King Media on Wednesday, Hearn added: “People will say on social media, ‘Oh, pay the money, Hearn!’ It’s like, no, no: The fighters want this much money; if we do it at Croke Park – even with a sellout – with the cost that they want to charge, it’s not possible to give the fighters what they deserve.”

Hearn also suggested that the Irish government could have done more to make Croke Park a viable venue.

“When you talk about government help or support, people think you shouldn’t be asking for that,” Hearn said. “If the government – and I’m not having a pop at the Irish government – are supporting sporting events, which they do, how can you not support an event that will be quite simply one of the greatest events in the history of Irish sport?”

Taylor remained undisputed lightweight champion with her split-decision win over Serrano last April, with the Puerto Rican calling for a rematch at featherweight, the division in which she reigns as unified champion.

Each woman has fought and won once since their clash in New York, with Serrano scheduled to fight again on Saturday (4 February) as she faces Erika Cruz.