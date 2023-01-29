Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Culture

Conor McGregor credits martial arts training for saving his life during car smash

01:11

Sophie Thompson | 1674981283

Conor McGregor credits martial arts training for saving his life during car smash

Conor McGregor insists his knowledge of combat sports is what saved him from being killed, after being knocked off his bike by a car last week.

It's thought the 34-year-old was hit by a driver who couldn't see him because of the sun.

The MMA star took to social media showing off his mangled bike, crediting his judo and wrestling training for helping him perfect his landing after being struck from behind.

"Thank you God, it wasn’t my time", he added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Up next

00:29

Harry Styles suffers wardrobe malfunction during concert - as Jennifer Aniston looks on

02:28

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney reveals ‘new face’ after feminisation surgery

02:18

Wireless Festival 2023 releases tickets and lineup

00:30

Nadine Dorries’ previous attempt at presenting on TalkTV resurfaces after new show announced

Editor's Picks

01:57

Video shows Tyre Nichols beaten by Memphis police officers

02:20

Alex Murdaugh: Who is the disgraced attorney and why is he on trial?

06:02

The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

05:45

What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023? | You Ask The Questions

More Editor's Picks

02:14

Exclusive: Father of runaway aristocrat Constance Marten makes emotional plea for her return

11:18

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:42

Here’s what to do if you’re stopped by a lone male police officer

00:54

Huge floating island of rubbish fills picturesque Balkan river

On The Ground

06:02

The imposter in Congress | On The Ground

05:22

A day in the life of a frontline medic in Donbas | On The Ground

07:29

Ending the war on drug users in New York | On The Ground

17:28

The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

More On The Ground

10:41

Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground

11:23

Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground

08:25

Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground

13:26

Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground

You Ask The Questions

05:45

What are the biggest climate challenges facing us in 2023? | You Ask The Questions

03:38

Why did Just Stop Oil throw soup on a Van Gogh? | You Ask The Questions

03:40

What have we learnt from the nurses strikes? | You Ask The Questions

05:43

A World Cup like no other, but should it have happened? | You Ask The Questions

More You Ask The Questions

05:33

Messi’s day of destiny against France | You Ask The Questions

07:58

The World Cup 2022 quarter-finals bring shock and mayhem | You Ask The Questions

07:54

Who’s impressing ahead of the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022? | You Ask The Questions

07:05

What we’ve learned as we enter the World Cup 2022 knockout stages | You Ask The Questions

Behind The Headlines

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines

11:51

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines

13:45

The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines

11:39

What's behind the Channel crossing 'crisis'? | Behind The Headlines

04:55

The fight at the heart of America's opioid crisis | Behind The Headlines

11:44

Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

04:02

What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated

03:51

What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated

05:08

What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated

05:26

What is inflation? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated

05:27

What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated

06:49

What are monarchies? | Decomplicated

04:57

What are cryptocurrencies? | Decomplicated

06:04

What are NFTs? | Decomplicated

Binge or Bin

11:18

The Last of Us & Happy Valley | Binge or Bin

02:51

Craig Mazin’s The Last of Us ‘has potential to be as good as Chernobyl’ | Binge or Bin

03:01

Happy Valley 'one of the UK’s best police shows' | Binge or Bin

03:26

Netflix’s Harry & Meghan teased major bombshells - so did it deliver? | Binge or Bin

More Binge or Bin

03:17

Season 3 of His Dark Materials visually ‘better than ever before’ | Binge or Bin

12:01

Harry and Meghan & His Dark Materials | Binge or Bin

03:27

Netflix’s Wednesday is Jenna Ortega’s ‘massive breakthrough moment’

02:16

Each episode of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom: Exodus is ‘like an arthouse film’ | Binge or Bin

Music Box

06:55

Music Box Session #66: Quarry

09:24

Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint

09:18

Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin

10:44

Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar

More Music Box

09:29

Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad

10:30

Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone

10:33

Music Box Session #60: Mysie

09:43

Music Box Session #59: Benjamin Francis Leftwich

Millennial Love

14:26

Polyamory, softbois, and sex on screen: These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022

32:48

Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world

01:25

Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’, author Louise O’Neill claims

26:51

Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate

More Millennial Love

01:21

Author Jodi Picoult says anti-trans feminists are ‘biggest threat’ to transgender people

01:26

Author and trans activist Jennifer Finney Boylan on how love saved her life

44:20

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze

01:10

Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film

News

00:40

‘Conspiracy theorist’ arrested over British children found in Austrian wine cellar

02:00

Peaceful protests held across America following the death of Tyre Nichols

00:47

Palestinian boy, 13, arrested after shooting two people in Jerusalem

00:57

Clare Drakeford, wife of first minister of Wales, dies

More News

01:41

What should passengers do after Flybe ceases trading?

00:52

Shocking CCTV released of father dodging traffic while toddler balances on motorbike

00:32

Just Stop Oil halt traffic across Manchester with road-blocking climate protest

01:00

Keir Starmer insists Labour has 'changed' in conference speech

Sport

01:15

England’s Ben Youngs gives two cents on controversial new RFU tackle ban

01:47

Football governance overhaul plans expected in two weeks, culture secretary says

00:25

Man City boss Pep Guardiola says he wasn’t hit by coins thrown at him during Liverpool match

00:47

Channel 4 and Sky strike deal to make cricket T20 World Cup final free-to-air

More Sport

00:29

World Cup: ‘Psychic’ alpaca predicts winner of England’s group fixtures

00:43

Avram Glazer responds to Cristiano Ronaldo’s claims owners ‘don’t care about club’

00:49

‘It terrifies me’: Lukashenko scolds sport minister over state of football in Belarus

00:30

Mat Ishiba reportedly buying $4bn stake in Phoenix Suns and Mercury

Climate

00:43

Cop27: China to hold first press briefing as island nations demand climate compensation

01:45

FKA Twigs creates wildlife project artwork to inspire children to have ‘genuine connection’ to nature

02:49

Body of whale washes ashore in seventh death in just over a month

00:56

Kilauea crater glows red with lava as volcanic activity resumes inside Hawaii volcano

More Climate

00:47

‘Eco-champion’ pensioner celebrated for transforming disused Antrim land with 20,000 trees

00:31

Extreme weather interrupts TV reporter’s on-air segment about extreme weather

01:21

Philippines residents escape floodwaters as landslides and floods kill dozens

00:40

Cop15: Moment historic UN deal reached to protect one-third of world’s nature

Lifestyle

00:50

Bear appears to pose for hundreds of selfies on wildlife camera

00:30

Man accidentally ends up with 80 pet guinea pigs after not separating them

01:52

Traumatised Ukrainian dog who survived bombing left terrified by cars ‘racing’ in Suffolk

01:31

London landmarks lit up to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

More Lifestyle

00:42

Boy George tribute act performs after getting £20k look-alike surgery

01:02

Dolphins glide through Floridian waters in stunning drone footage

01:48

Sandi Toksvig condemns Church of England's 'Orwellian' approach to LGBT+ community

00:53

David Beckham surprises 102-year-old superfan with video message

AlUla

02:08

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:10

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:51

Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla

More AlUla

02:07

Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla

02:00

Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia

02:09

Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard

01:00:15

How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar

Saudi Green Initiative

04:29:59

Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022

04:39:48

Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum

01:17

Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess

00:36

SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says

More Saudi Green Initiative

01:09

Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says

00:48

SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy

01:23

SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says

01:13

Expert explains how ‘blended finance’ can help the Middle East achieve net zero at SGI 2022

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in