Conor McGregor credits martial arts training for saving his life during car smash

Conor McGregor insists his knowledge of combat sports is what saved him from being killed, after being knocked off his bike by a car last week.

It's thought the 34-year-old was hit by a driver who couldn't see him because of the sun.

The MMA star took to social media showing off his mangled bike, crediting his judo and wrestling training for helping him perfect his landing after being struck from behind.

"Thank you God, it wasn’t my time", he added.

