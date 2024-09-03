✕ Close Naoya Inoue beats Nonito Donaire to win World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final

Naoya Inoue retained his undisputed super-bantamweight titles against TJ Doheny on Tuesday, as the Irishman suffered an injury in Tokyo.

Inoue had started patiently but began to shift through the gears when Doheny clutched at his hip or lower back in round seven, leading the fight to be waved off.

The southpaw, 37, let out a “F***!” in the Ariake Arena, before limping over to apologise to Inoue, 31.

The result kept Inoue, arguably the No 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, unbeaten. It also ensured that the Japanese superstar retained his belts at super-bantamweight, following his world-title reigns in three other divisions.

