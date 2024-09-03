Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1725373579

Inoue vs Doheny LIVE: Latest fight updates and results as injury hands champion victory in Tokyo

Re-live the action after Naoya Inoue retained the undisputed super-bantamweight belts against TJ Doheny

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 03 September 2024 15:26
Comments
Close
Naoya Inoue beats Nonito Donaire to win World Boxing Super Series bantamweight final

Naoya Inoue retained his undisputed super-bantamweight titles against TJ Doheny on Tuesday, as the Irishman suffered an injury in Tokyo.

Inoue had started patiently but began to shift through the gears when Doheny clutched at his hip or lower back in round seven, leading the fight to be waved off.

The southpaw, 37, let out a “F***!” in the Ariake Arena, before limping over to apologise to Inoue, 31.

The result kept Inoue, arguably the No 1 pound-for-pound boxer in the world, unbeaten. It also ensured that the Japanese superstar retained his belts at super-bantamweight, following his world-title reigns in three other divisions.

Re-live updates and results from Inoue vs Doheny and the undercard, below.

1725368370

The bizarre moment that denied Inoue a statement win over Doheny

Naoya Inoue had started patiently against TJ Doheny. At first, the undisputed super-bantamweight champion was content to parry jabs and press forward gently. But as Tuesday’s main event in Tokyo progressed, the “Monster” began to sharpen his claws. And just as Inoue was starting to slash at Doheny, the Irish veteran was perhaps saved by an injury – ill-timed for the fans in the Ariake Arena, superbly-timed for the fading challenger.

“F***!” yelled the 37-year-old Doheny, clutching his hip or lower back – it was difficult to ascertain the specific spot that was afflicted, given the size of those gloves. His stray shout landed somewhere in the quiet, respectful crowd. He proceeded to limp over to Inoue, apologising for the abrupt end to the fight, which denied the four-weight world champion a statement win.

Full fight report:

The bizarre moment that denied Naoya Inoue a statement win over TJ Doheny

Inoue was shifting through the gears when Doheny clutched his hip and the fight was waved off

Alex Pattle3 September 2024 13:59
1725370231

Naoya Inoue remained the undisputed super-bantamweight champion
Naoya Inoue remained the undisputed super-bantamweight champion (AP)
Alex Pattle3 September 2024 14:30
1725369321

Doheny clutches his hip or lower back after his fight with Inoue is waved off
Doheny clutches his hip or lower back after his fight with Inoue is waved off (AFP via Getty Images)
Alex Pattle3 September 2024 14:15
1725367471

Naoya Inoue (left) in action against TJ Doheny in Tokyo
Naoya Inoue (left) in action against TJ Doheny in Tokyo (AP)
Alex Pattle3 September 2024 13:44
1725366631

Alex Pattle3 September 2024 13:30
1725366211

Alex Pattle3 September 2024 13:23
1725365791

Doheny’s team help him limp out of the arena.

Alex Pattle3 September 2024 13:16
1725365551

Inoue’s promoter, Bob Arum of Top Rank, suggests that the champion will return to the ring at the end of the year.

Arum also wants Inoue to box in the US next year – in Las Vegas.

Alex Pattle3 September 2024 13:12
1725365298

Inoue suggests the end might have come due to “an accumulation of damage that I did to him”.

He adds: “Tonight, I really wanted to go through the fight one round at a time. I wanted to slow down, hand my opponent damage.

“This fight didn’t end in the way we expected, but if you’re going to have a career like this, [maybe this can be useful].

“I am still improving. I want to acknowledge how TJ Doheny brought the fight tonight, and I want to celebrate his career.”

Alex Pattle3 September 2024 13:08
1725364951

Naoya Inoue def. TJ Doheny via seventh-round TKO (0:16).

Alex Pattle3 September 2024 13:02

