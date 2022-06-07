Inoue vs Donaire 2 LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight today
Follow round-by-round updates as three world titles are contested in the bantamweight rematch
In November 2019, Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire squared off in a hard-hitting bantamweight title fight at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Home favourite Inoue retained his IBF and WBA Super belts with a unanimous-decision win over 12 rounds, and now the pair return to the site of that scintillating clash for a main-event rematch with the straps on the line once again.
Veteran Donaire (42-6, 28 knockouts) will also put his WBC title on the line, having claimed the belt in his next fight after his defeat by Inoue. The Filipino, 39, responded to his loss to the Japense by knocking out Nordie Oubaali last May, then retained the gold with a stoppage of Reymart Gaballo in December. Both victories came in the fourth round.
Meanwhile, Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs) has fought three times since beating Donaire, winning each of those bouts via knockout to remain unbeaten. The 29-year-old first saw off Jason Moloney in October 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage, then required just three rounds to defeat Michael Dasmarinas last June. Most recently, Inoue stopped Aran Dipaen in December, securing the win in the eighth round. Follow round-by-round updates from Inoue vs Donaire 2 below, plus live coverage and results from the undercard.
When does Inoue vs Donaire 2 start?
The main card will begin at 10.30am BST (2.30am PT, 4.30am CT, 5.30am ET) today.
Ring walks for the main event are expected at around 12.30pm BST (4.30am PT, 6.30am CT, 7.30am ET).
Here's all you need to know:
When are Inoue vs Donaire ring walks in UK and US for fight today?
Inoue vs Donaire 2 UK start time: When are ring walks for rematch today?
How can I watch Inoue vs Donaire 2?
In the UK, the fights will be streamed live for free on Top Rank’s official YouTube channel.
In the US, ESPN+ will air the fights live, while Amazon Prime will provide live coverage in Japan.
The Independent will also be providing round-by-round live updates right here.
Here's all you need to know:
Inoue vs Donaire live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV today
All you need to know as three world titles are contested in the bantamweight rematch
