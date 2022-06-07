Naoya Inoue (left) beat Nonito Donaire via unanimous decision in 2019 (JAPAN POOL / JIJI PRESS/AFP via )

In November 2019, Naoya Inoue and Nonito Donaire squared off in a hard-hitting bantamweight title fight at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Home favourite Inoue retained his IBF and WBA Super belts with a unanimous-decision win over 12 rounds, and now the pair return to the site of that scintillating clash for a main-event rematch with the straps on the line once again.

Veteran Donaire (42-6, 28 knockouts) will also put his WBC title on the line, having claimed the belt in his next fight after his defeat by Inoue. The Filipino, 39, responded to his loss to the Japense by knocking out Nordie Oubaali last May, then retained the gold with a stoppage of Reymart Gaballo in December. Both victories came in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Inoue (22-0, 19 KOs) has fought three times since beating Donaire, winning each of those bouts via knockout to remain unbeaten. The 29-year-old first saw off Jason Moloney in October 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage, then required just three rounds to defeat Michael Dasmarinas last June. Most recently, Inoue stopped Aran Dipaen in December, securing the win in the eighth round. Follow round-by-round updates from Inoue vs Donaire 2 below, plus live coverage and results from the undercard.