Naoya Inoue retained his undisputed super-bantamweight titles on Friday, with an expected destruction of Ye Joon Kim.

Kim was stepping in for Sam Goodman, who withdrew from the title fight after suffering a cut over his eye, and the Korean was no match for Inoue in Tokyo.

The Japanese star crumpled his short-notice challenger in round four to remain unbeaten, undisputed, and the Indy Sport pound-for-pound No 1.

Inoue’s victory came courtesy of a clean right cross, a shot that saw Kim crash into the ropes in the corner of the ring. Moments earlier, Inoue had seemed to hurt the southpaw with a superbly-timed left hook, yet Kim beckoned him on nonetheless. And Inoue obliged, finding the perfect punch. The referee saved Kim, 32, waving off the fight and sealing the win for Inoue, 31, at 2:25 of the fourth round.

Re-live the action from Inoue vs Kim and the undercard, below.