Inoue vs Kim LIVE: Latest updates and results as Japanese star defends undisputed titles
Follow the fallout as Naoya Inoue retains the undisputed super-bantamweight belts, after Ye Joon Kim stepped in for Sam Goodman
Naoya Inoue retained his undisputed super-bantamweight titles on Friday, with an expected destruction of Ye Joon Kim.
Kim was stepping in for Sam Goodman, who withdrew from the title fight after suffering a cut over his eye, and the Korean was no match for Inoue in Tokyo.
The Japanese star crumpled his short-notice challenger in round four to remain unbeaten, undisputed, and the Indy Sport pound-for-pound No 1.
Inoue’s victory came courtesy of a clean right cross, a shot that saw Kim crash into the ropes in the corner of the ring. Moments earlier, Inoue had seemed to hurt the southpaw with a superbly-timed left hook, yet Kim beckoned him on nonetheless. And Inoue obliged, finding the perfect punch. The referee saved Kim, 32, waving off the fight and sealing the win for Inoue, 31, at 2:25 of the fourth round.
Re-live the action from Inoue vs Kim and the undercard, below.
Inoue is still the undisputed champion and can celebrate with his belts. But there will be bigger challenges to come.
REPORT: Naoya Inoue crumples Ye Joon Kim with familiar knockout in undisputed title defence
Read Alex Pattle’s full report from another impressive win for ‘The Monster’:
WATCH: Inoue adds another knockout to his highlight reel
A brutal knockout from Inoue - just effortless power from the Japanese superstar.
Bob Arum, Inoue’s US promoter at Top Rank: “The great country of Japan will give this great Inoue to the city of Las Vegas this spring.”
He said the same thing after Inoue’s last fight, in September, so let’s see what happens! Inoue has been in talks with Saudi adviser Turki Alalshikh, too.
Inoue acknowledges the plan to go to Vegas in spring.
As Kim walks up the ramp and out of the arena, Inoue applauds his beaten foe – encouraging the fans in Tokyo to join in.
Inoue is conducting his post-fight interview in the ring.
In one corner, Kim is wincing – and seemingly quite emotional.
Naoya Inoue def. Ye Joon Kim via fourth-round TKO (2:25).
Still unbeaten, still undisputed, still the Indy Sport pound-for-pound No 1. Same old Monster.
Round four
Inoue is increasing the volume of his output. Again he corners Kim, forcing the challenger to keep moving his head.
Now Inoue gets through with a right and left hook, back-to-back!
A thudding left to the body, too. Kim comes back and lands a decent right straight, then a grazing left overhand.
Counter left hook by Inoue, not too heavy but timed soooo well, and Kim feels that...
He retreats, and Inoue CRUMPLES him with a right cross! Kim collapses into the ropes, in the corner, and the referee saves the challenger during the count!!
It’s all over.
Round three
Inoue is still on the front foot, varying his targets between body and head.
Kim with some decent offence, though, trying a couple of combinations.
The Korean already has a bruise under his left eye, however...
He’s cornered again but moves his head well before skipping away. Now he’s trapped in the opposite corner briefly.
Clean cross upstairs by Inoue. Two body shots after that.
