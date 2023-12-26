Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results today
Naoya Inoue looks to make more history, taking on Marlon Tapales in an undisputed title fight in Tokyo
Naoya Inoue and Marlon Tapales go head to head in Tokyo today, with each man looking to emerge as the undisputed super-bantamweight champion.
Inoue became a four-weight champion in July, when he obliterated Stephen Fulton to win the WBC and WBO super-bantamweight belts, and now, the Japanese superstar is targeting Tapales’s WBA and IBF titles.
If Inoue is victorious, he will become just the second man ever to reign as undisputed champion in two divisions; the “Monster” previously held all the major belts at bantamweight, after spells as a world champion at super-flyweight and light-flyweight.
The unbeaten 30-year-old will be the favourite against Tapales, 31, though the Filipino is no pushover. Then again, the same has been said of many of Inoue’s opponents, only for the pound-for-pound talent to dismantle them with ease.
Follow live updates and results, below.
Inoue vs Tapales LIVE: What time does fight start?
Inoue vs Tapales takes place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.
The main card is due to begin at 10am GMT (3am PT, 5am CT, 6am ET), with ring walks for the main event set to follow at 12pm GMT (5am PT, 7am CT, 8am ET).
We’ll have you covered with all the build-up and undercard updates, then coverage of the main event of course.
