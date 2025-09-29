Moses Itauma’s next fight date announced as young Brit shares Derek Chisora card

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frank Warren has opened up on his plans for two of his heavyweight stars, Moses Itauma and Derek Chisora, ahead of them sharing a fight card on 13 December in Manchester.

The Queensberry boss admitted he is still working on a fight for veteran heavyweight Chisora, saying of his next opponent in a TalkSPORT interview: “I don’t know yet. It’s something we’ve got to sort out.

“We’ve got quite a way to go yet before we officially announce that. We’ve got some great cards coming up, but I just can’t give you any information on that at the moment because we were looking at an opponent, but that opponent is no longer available.

“So, we’ve got to fish around and hunt for a new one.”

Chisora is currently ranked No 2 with the IBF, having experienced a late career revival following two upset victories over Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin.

Names like Deontay Wilder and Daniel Dubois have been thrown around for Chisora in what will be his 50th and potentially final fight. But Warren dismissed them both, saying Dubois is still carrying an injury and Wilder is not even on the Queensberry radar at the moment.

Despite having a 20-year-old phenom and future world champion on his books, Warren continues to struggle to get Itauma the ring experience that those around him think he needs before an inevitable shot at a world title in the near future.

This comes down to Itauma breezing past all the men that have been supposed to give him that experience already, like Mariusz Wach, Demsey McKean and Dillian Whyte.

Derek Chisora (right) knocks down Otto Wallin ( Getty Images )

Warren claimed that fighters either simply reject an Itauma fight offer or intentionally price themselves out of the fight to save face.

He said: “You do get that from some of them, and then the other way of saying ‘no thanks’ is to ask for crazy money, which doesn’t make it economically viable.

“There are obviously people who do want to fight him, and we are talking to a couple of them at the moment. We’ve delivered for him as of yet, and we will deliver for him at the end of the year.”

Itauma is the heir apparent to the heavyweight crown. He is a top-five-ranked fighter with all four major sanctioning bodies, and some believe he is ready for the undisputed champion, Oleksandr Usyk, now.

Although Itauma may struggle to get a shot at Usyk before he retires, Warren has promised that his next opponent will be a top ten-ranked heavyweight.

