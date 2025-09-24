Derek Chisora announces date and location for 50th and final fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Derek Chisora has claimed that his final professional fight will take place in Manchester on 13 December, with an opponent to “be announced soon”.

In February, Chisora dropped and outpointed Otto Wallin at Manchester’s Co-op Live arena in his 49th professional fight, which was billed as his final bout in Britain and his penultimate pro contest overall.

Now, however, Chisora has said his next – and presumably final – fight will take place on home soil in Britain, too, as the heavyweight returns to Manchester.

No specific venue has been announced, though the Co-op Live is likely again, and an opponent is yet to be revealed.

“Yo, let me tell you something,” said Chisora, 41, in an Instagram story video on Wednesday (24 September). “Are you ready? Let me tell you something. You’re not ready.

“We are going back to Manchester, 13 December. Road to 50, shutdown. Do you understand? So, book your hotels, book your restaurants. Me and Queensberry, we are coming to shut it down in Manchester, 13 December.

“Opponent will be announced soon. I had one, but the big boss took him, so I’m currently arguing. The big boss said what he wants... so, it happens.

“But the road to 50 in Manchester, shutdown. The ‘Last Dance’ 2, happening in Manchester. War!”

Derek Chisora (right) dropped Otto Wallin twice en route to victory ( Getty Images )

Chisora’s win against Wallin, 34, took his pro record to 36-13 (23 knockouts), and he used his post-fight interview in the ring to hold up print-out photos of potential next opponents. The photos were of fellow British heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois, plus Ukrainian icon Oleksandr Usyk.

However, Joshua is not expected to box again until early 2026, after dealing with some injury issues, and undisputed champion Usyk is likely to face the winner of Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley, which takes place on 25 October.

Dubois, who is also promoted by Queensberry, is the likeliest opponent of the three, although the 28-year-old is still not expected to be paired with Chisora. In July, Dubois was stopped by Usyk for the second time in two years, falling to a fifth-round defeat at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old “AJ” is a longtime friend of Chisora, who fought Usyk in 2020 and lost to the 38-year-old on points.