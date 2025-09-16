Ricky Hatton’s son pays heartbreaking tribute to legendary boxing father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ricky Hatton’s son has paid a gut-wrenching tribute to his father after the legendary British boxer tragically passed away at the age of 46.

Hatton’s body was found in his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday morning, with Greater Manchester Police not treating the death as suspicious.

His son Campbell, 24, has now taken to social media to pay tribute to “The Hitman”, who was one of the most beloved figures in British boxing.

“Heartbroken isn’t the word,” he wrote. “Everybody has always said I was your double and never a truer word said. Looked up to you in every aspect of life.

“Can’t explain how much I’m going to miss the laughs we had and all the good times which I will remember forever. Just can’t believe we won’t have anymore. Love you dad.”

Hatton held multiple world titles in the light-welterweight division, as well as one at welterweight during a storied boxing career, and was among the the most popular British boxers of all time.

Campbell followed in his father’s footsteps and went professional in the sport, but retired earlier this year to become a solar panel installer.

He last fought in October 2024 in a second consecutive defeat to James Flint and finished his professional career with a 14-2 record.

Ricky Hatton (right) and his son Campbell ( Getty Images )

Hatton was candid about his struggles with mental health and addiction and, on Monday, his family posted a statement after his death.

"He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him,” Hatton’s family said in the statement, released by Greater Manchester Police.

"To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing's greatest champions – a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”