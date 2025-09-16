Ricky Hatton’s ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney pays tribute to ‘adored’ boxer
Hatton and soap star Sweeney were long-time friends before dating for a few months last year
Ricky Hatton’s ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney says she “adored and cherished” the boxer as she posted a tribute following his death at the age of 46 over the weekend.
Hatton’s body was found in his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday morning, with Greater Manchester Police not treating the death as suspicious.
He and Coronation Street actress Sweeney were long-time friends and dated for several months after they competed on Dancing On Ice in 2024. They amicably split up shortly before Christmas 2024 but remained in touch.
When asked about the split during a red carpet event, Sweeney told MailOnline: "I'm great – we're still friends. We were friends, we dated and now we're friends again. It's all good."
Sweeney has now posted a tribute on Instagram, including a montage of photos of them together.
She wrote: “I've needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky.
“My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter. To them, Speaky [his manager Paul Speak] and to all his friends who loved him so deeply and for so many years I send you my deepest sympathy.
“Ricky, you were the people's champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always.”
Hatton was perhaps the most popular British boxer of all-time, with his raucous fanbase regularly travelling across the Atlantic in their thousands to watch him fight the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in some of the biggest bouts in British boxing history.
He was candid about his struggles with mental health and addiction and, on Monday, his family posted a statement after his death.
"He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him,” Hatton’s family said in the statement, released by Greater Manchester Police.
"To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing's greatest champions – a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”
