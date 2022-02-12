Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder ring walks time: When does fight start tonight?

John Ryder will have the hometown advantage on Saturday evening as he takes on Daniel Jacobs in a huge fight in London.

Each man is riding a two-fight win streak as they enter this super-middleweight contest at Alexandra Palace, with Ryder (30-5, 17 knockouts) having finished Jozef Jurko last time out, while American Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) secured a split-decision victory over Gabriel Rosado.

Ryder’s most recent outing came in September, while former two-time middleweight champion Jacobs has not fought since November 2020.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s card.

When is it?

The fight takes place on Saturday 12 February at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The main card is expected to begin at around 7pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the ring walks for the main event taking place at approximately 10pm GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live exclusively on DAZN in the UK and US.

Odds

Daniel Jacobs hits the scales before fighting Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (Getty Images)

Jacobs – 8/13

Ryder – 13/10

Draw – 16/1

Full card

Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder

Felix Cash vs Magomed Madiev

Johnny Fisher vs Gabriel Enguema

Ellie Scotney vs Jorgelina Guanini

Cyrus Pattinson vs Evgenii Vazem

Austin Williams vs Javier Maciel