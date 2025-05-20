Jake Paul highlights glaring Canelo Alvarez weakness: ‘I would’ve beaten him for sure’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul has claimed he would have defeated Saul “Canelo” Alvarez “for sure” if the pair had fought in May, as the YouTube star continues to eye a bout with the Mexican icon.

Paul, 28, has gone 11-1 as a professional boxer and most recently fought in November, beating heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, 58, on points. He was then in talks to box super-middleweight star Canelo this year, but the latter opted to sign a deal with the Saudis instead, kickstarting what is due to be a four-fight run.

The first of those bouts was a clash with William Scull this month, with Canelo winning to regain undisputed status. Next, Canelo is due to box Terence Crawford in a super-fight in September.

“I would’ve beaten Canelo for sure,” Paul told Ariel Helwani on Monday (19 May). “Even just watching him against Scull, he’s just washed up, inactive, doesn’t throw a lot of punches, not very strong.

“And what’s crazy is one of my main sparring partners from the last two years was the one who lost to William Scull. He was the one that should’ve been fighting Canelo. His name’s Shishkin, Vladimir Shishkin. He beat Scull way worse than Canelo did. This is the guy I’m sparring with every day for two-and-a-half years, going toe to toe with.”

Shishkin boxed Scull for the IBF super-middleweight belt in October, losing via unanimous decision but with relatively close scorecards of 116-113, 116-112 and 115-113. Scull was then defeated by Canelo, though both fighters were criticised for their performances in Riyadh.

“People say I’m crazy, they’ve said this the whole journey,” Paul said. “They said I wouldn’t beat Tyson, they said I wouldn’t beat Nate Robinson, they said I wouldn’t beat Nate Diaz, they said I wouldn’t beat [Anderson] Silva and [Tyron] Woodley, Ben Askren, every single person.

“When it happens, I know I’m gonna have the last laugh, and I know what I’m capable of. There’s a lot more names on the list that I’m gonna beat in the next couple of years, and it’s gonna be the greatest boxing career of all time.”

Paul’s sole professional loss came against Tommy Fury, half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in 2023. Many of the YouTuber’s wins have come against mixed martial artists like Diaz, Silva, Woodley and Askren, but he has begun to face boxers more regularly over time.

Next time out, the American is due to fight former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, the 39-year-old son of the legendary Sr, on 28 June.

Paul has also been linked to a bout against fellow YouTuber KSI for some time, though the contest has failed to materialise.