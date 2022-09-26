Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Jake Paul labels Floyd Mayweather ‘scared’ after outlining terms for catch-weight fight

Paul, undefeated in a short professional career, has repeatedly challenged Mayweather to a fight

Harry Latham-Coyle
Monday 26 September 2022 10:32
Comments
<p>YouTube star Jake Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer</p>

YouTube star Jake Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer

(Getty Images)

Jake Paul has accused Floyd Mayweather of being “scared” to fight him after again challenging the former world champion to a catch-weight fight.

The YouTuber has won his first five fights as a professional and is now angling to take on Mayweather, who closed his career with an undefeated 50-0 record.

Mayweather returned to the ring this weekend with a knockout victory over Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at an exhibition event in Saitama.

The 45-year-old fought Paul’s elder brother, Logan, last year in another exhbition encounter.

The younger Paul now hopes to take on the 15-time world title winner, but has claimed that his opponent will only accept the fight if Paul drops his weight.

Recommended

The 25-year-old has accused Mayweather of evading the fight because he fears a defeat.

“Floyd Mayweather telling Jake Paul that you will only fight Jake Paul if he comes down to his weight, 140 pounds or something,” explained Paul of the situation. “I can’t believe what’s going on in the world. I can’t believe this is real.”

“Floyd, I will fight you. And you know that’s one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. I weigh 175, you weigh 165.

“We can get that done, make a couple hundred million. But what will your excuse be? You didn’t care what my brother weighed, so why do you care what I weigh? Oh, because you know. You know what’s going to happen.

“But you’re going to find a way to dance around this. You’ve said, ‘Oh, once he finds a professional fighter, he’s going to get destroyed. It’ll be back for him.’

“Why not let that be you? The best ever. There’s only one Mayweather. But he’s scared to fight Jake Paul.”

Paul takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on 29 October.

The American is yet to take on a recognised boxer in his five-fight career.

Recommended

Mayweather would, then, represent a significant step-up in challenge for Paul, but the social media personality is confident and urged Mayweather to stop “wasting fans’ time” and accept the fight.

“It’s 2022, Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy fighting no-name guys, wasting his fans money, wasting his fans time,” Paul said. “He doesn’t even know the names of the guys he’s fighting to make some money to pay his tax bills.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in