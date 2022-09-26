Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jake Paul has accused Floyd Mayweather of being “scared” to fight him after again challenging the former world champion to a catch-weight fight.

The YouTuber has won his first five fights as a professional and is now angling to take on Mayweather, who closed his career with an undefeated 50-0 record.

Mayweather returned to the ring this weekend with a knockout victory over Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at an exhibition event in Saitama.

The 45-year-old fought Paul’s elder brother, Logan, last year in another exhbition encounter.

The younger Paul now hopes to take on the 15-time world title winner, but has claimed that his opponent will only accept the fight if Paul drops his weight.

The 25-year-old has accused Mayweather of evading the fight because he fears a defeat.

“Floyd Mayweather telling Jake Paul that you will only fight Jake Paul if he comes down to his weight, 140 pounds or something,” explained Paul of the situation. “I can’t believe what’s going on in the world. I can’t believe this is real.”

“Floyd, I will fight you. And you know that’s one of the biggest fights to make in boxing. I weigh 175, you weigh 165.

“We can get that done, make a couple hundred million. But what will your excuse be? You didn’t care what my brother weighed, so why do you care what I weigh? Oh, because you know. You know what’s going to happen.

“But you’re going to find a way to dance around this. You’ve said, ‘Oh, once he finds a professional fighter, he’s going to get destroyed. It’ll be back for him.’

“Why not let that be you? The best ever. There’s only one Mayweather. But he’s scared to fight Jake Paul.”

Paul takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on 29 October.

The American is yet to take on a recognised boxer in his five-fight career.

Mayweather would, then, represent a significant step-up in challenge for Paul, but the social media personality is confident and urged Mayweather to stop “wasting fans’ time” and accept the fight.

“It’s 2022, Floyd Mayweather is ruining his legacy fighting no-name guys, wasting his fans money, wasting his fans time,” Paul said. “He doesn’t even know the names of the guys he’s fighting to make some money to pay his tax bills.”