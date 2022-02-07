Jake Paul has arrived in the UK to promote Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano with a hat vowing to “Make Boxing Great Again.”

The YouTube star turned boxer, who is also a promoter with his brand Most Valuable Promotions, is in London to front up the promotion for the historic undisputed fight at Madison Square Garden, New York on 30 April.

Paul has combined with Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn to push the record-breaking fight.

“It’s huge in the US,” Paul told Talk Sport. “My friends are DMing me, ‘can you get me seats,’ this is the first time I’ve promoted a fight that is not my own. It’s cool to see that.”

While Taylor insists the fight has proven how “perceptions have changed” in boxing with the women’s headline fight.

“This is a fight we’ve both wanted for many years, it’s the biggest fight in boxing,” Taylor told Talk Sport.

Jake Paul is in the UK for the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano press conference (Instagram/JakePaul)

“Perceptions have changed, boxing is boxing, regardless, I’m so happy this is happening.”

While Serrano added: “My first time going to the Garden was the press conference, I’ve never even been to a Knicks game until last week, it’s amazing, we’re headlining because of our accomplishments.

“We don’t need to be disrespectful, people are interested in this fight because of what we’ve done.”

Meanwhile, Hearn paid tribute to Taylor’s impact on the sport ahead of the seismic clash.

“Katie went to the IOC (International Olympic Committee) and said: ‘I think women’s boxing should be allowed at the Olympics.’

“She had to go and have an exhibition bout in front of the IOC to prove that it was worthy. After they saw her, they said: ‘Okay, we’re convinced.’

“This is the first time ever in 140 years that two women have headlined Madison Square Garden in boxing or mixed martial arts. It’s not just the biggest women’s fight of all time, it’s one of the biggest fights in boxing.”