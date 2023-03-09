Jake Paul explains Floyd Mayweather run-in outside Miami Heat game

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jake Paul has said he was not ‘going to try to fight 50 dudes’, after being confronted by Floyd Mayweather and his team on Wednesday.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul was filmed running away from Mayweather and a group surrounding the boxing legend outside the Miami-Dade Arena, where the Miami Heat were playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.

“I’m leaving the Miami Heat game, and Floyd Mayweather and 50 dudes pull up out of nowhere, out of like some side alley, waiting for me outside of the stadium,” Paul, 26, said in an instagram story.

“They’re like, ‘So, what’s up? Where’s all that talk now?’ I’m like, ‘First of all, what did I say to you, Floyd? I just took your hat and you’re still mad about it. Come on, bro.’”

Paul was referencing a 2021 altercation with Mayweather, 46, which occurred before the latter boxed Paul’s older brother Logan in an exhibition bout.

“Then 50 dudes literally start surrounding me to try and jump me,” Paul continued. “I’m out that b***h! Floyd, you wanna run it one on one, no problem, but I’m not dumb.

“I’m tough, I don’t need to prove my toughness, but I’m not f***ing dumb. I’m not gonna sit there and try to fight 50 dudes.”

American Paul is 6-1 as a professional boxer, having suffered his first loss when he was outpointed by Tommy Fury in February.

Meanwhile, compatriot Mayweather retired unbeaten in 2017 and has since fought in numerous exhibition contests. The former multiple-weight world champion last boxed in February, going the distance with Aaron Chalmers.