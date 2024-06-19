Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul will box on 20 July after all, despite his planned fight with Mike Tyson being delayed until November, as Mike Perry steps in against the YouTuber.

Paul, 27, was due to box Tyson, 57, at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on 20 July, with the bout streaming live on Netflix in an unprecedented move.

However, the fight was postponed until November after Tyson endured a health scare on a flight in May. Paul, who is 9-1 as a professional boxer, will now fight the heavyweight legend on 15 November – at the AT&T Stadium as originally planned.

Paul will not wait until then to return to the ring, though. The American will face compatriot Perry at the Amalie Arena in Florida on 20 July, as the latter competes in boxing for the second time.

Perry made his name as a mixed martial artist, going 7-8 in the UFC, before moving to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2022.

There, the 32-year-old has compiled a record of 5-0, and now he looks to earn his first boxing win after losing his sole contest in the sport in 2015.

Ex-UFC star Mike Perry moved to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship in 2022 ( Getty Images )

On that occasion, “Platinum” Perry lost to Kenneth McNeil via fourth-round knockout. Meanwhile, Paul has gone 9-1 in pro boxing, beating a number of former UFC stars along the way.

Paul’s only defeat in boxing came in February 2023, when he was outpointed by Tommy Fury, half-brother of former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.