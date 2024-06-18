Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

UFC president Dana White has dismissed suggestions that Conor McGregor’s comeback fight fell through due to monetary demands.

McGregor, who has not fought since breaking his leg in July 2021, was due to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on 29 June. Last week, however, a fresh injury to the Irishman derailed the bout, according to McGregor and White.

The news followed a spell of uncertainty over the fate of the fight, a period in which fans speculated that McGregor, 35, was trying to negotiate a higher purse – amid a record-breaking $20m-plus gate at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena.

“Conor McGregor... I’ve said it many times before and I’ll say it again, Conor McGregor has never done that,” White said on The Jime Rome Show on Monday (17 June).

“Conor McGregor never leads up to a fight and tries to renegotiate a contract or get more money. He’s never even done anything remotely close to that.

“He is as solid as solid can be, when it comes to being a business partner. Conor McGregor is hurt right now, it’s absolutely real.

“Yeah, no, he’s never done anything like that.”

McGregor vs Chandler is reportedly facing a two or three-month delay, as McGregor seeks his first win since January 2020.

Last time out, in July 2021, the former dual-weight champion suffered a broken leg against Dustin Poirier, who knocked out McGregor six months prior.

American Chandler, 38, has not fought since November 2022, when he lost to compatriot Poirier via submission.