‘We are making it happen’: Jake Paul and Mike Tyson target fight this year

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson have verbally agreed to a boxing match, with both men saying the fight needs to happen ‘this year’.

YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 since becoming a professional boxer, knocking out each fighter he has faced – including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December.

Meanwhile, Tyson still holds the record of being the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

The 55-year-old retired as a professional in 2005 but has since fought in exhibition bouts, most recently taking on Roy Jones Jr in November 2020, when the Americans fought to a split draw.

Tyson has now entertained the idea of fighting compatriot Paul, 25, who is due to return to the ring in August to face an as-yet-unnamed opponent.

“That could be very interesting. No one took it really serious, but that could be really interesting,” Tyson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“He’s skilled enough, yes, I’m gonna give it to him – because he’s winning. Even if he’s fighting guys who you don’t believe are good enough fighters, they should be able to beat him, but they can’t.

“So, he’s beating people who he shouldn’t really be beating, we’ve got to give him that credit. He’s doing so much good for boxing. Listen, this guy’s got 70 million people following him every time he fights; champions of the world don’t have that many people following them.

“So, what he’s doing for boxing is sensational. No one should be hating on that, he’s helping people get money. Why are people mad at him?

“Anything’s possible, but [a fight against Paul has] got to happen this year. It’s got to happen this year.”

Paul was quick to accept Tyson’s proposal.

“Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity,” the YouTuber wrote on Twitter. “This year we are making it happen.”

Prior to knocking out Woodley, Paul outpointed the mixed martial artist in August. He previously knocked Ben Askren – another former UFC star – as well as ex-NBA player Nate Robinson and YouTuber AnEsonGib.

Paul’s older brother Logan has also boxed and went the distance with former five-weight champion Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition contest last summer.