Jake Paul discusses ‘weird’ Mike Tyson fight rumours

Jake Paul has confirmed that he would be willing to take on Mike Tyson, but talks between the two camps over a fight are yet to take place.

Various reports suggested a lucrative encounter in Las Vegas had been agreed between the YouTuber and the former undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Tyson then stated that he had little interest in taking on the 25-year-old, who has a 5-0 record as a professional boxer though is yet to take on an established fighter.

Paul has now clarified that there have been no talks over a bout, and it would be “weird” to take on a man 30 years his senior.

“It’s not real. I would fight him, though, but there were never any discussions about that,” Paul told The MMA Hour.

“He said it himself, I saw him in St Barts [the Caribbean island of Saint Barthelemy] on New Year’s and it was very cordial. We took a picture together... he’s a friend.

“If we were to fight, it would be weird. I don’t know if I’d want that but there have been no discussions.”

Tyson came out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr in 2020, an exhibition match that ended in a split draw.

Paul fought former professional basketball player Nate Robinson on the undercard, and has since claimed three further victories, all against former mixed martial arts champions.

A planned encounter with boxer Tommy Fury in December fell through with Fury injured and suffering from a chest infection, and leaves Paul without a meeting with a noted boxer as he plots a return to the ring later this year.