‘Mike Tyson, you’re next big boy’: Jake Paul confirms next UFC flight

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Jake Paul has confirmed he will fight Mike Tyson after securing a stoppage victory over Mike Perry.

Paul forced the referee to end the context in the sixth round of the fight, which was scheduled to replace the Tyson bout after the former heavyweight world champion suffered a health scare.

But despite revealing he has options away from Tyson, Paul reached out to ‘Iron Mike’, while confirming a date for their fight.

“Mike Tyson, you’re next big boy,” Paul said. “Sign the contract, 15 November on Netflix. 100 percent, it’s happening.

“He’s training and looking crazier than ever, Netflix, I’ll prove everybody wrong. Everybody said I was making a mistake with this fight [against Perry], but I take risks.”

Paul then revealed he suffered from an injury in the build-up to the Perry fight, but played down any fears the fight with Tyson could be delayed.

“I didn’t feel very good tonight,” Paul said. “I was sick before and my knuckle is swollen. It was basically broken before the fight. It didn’t delay this fight [so why would it delay the Tyson fight?], I’m a warrior!

Jake Paul has detailed his next options in the ring ( Getty Images )

“Mike, I love you, but this is my sport now, you’re a legend. You’re one of the two most famous boxers to ever lived, alongside Muhammad Ali, so I’m honoured to share a ring with you. But I want to take your throne.”

A world-title rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will serve as the co-main event, as was the plan for 20 July.

Tyson said in a press release on Friday: “Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly.

“I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP [Paul’s promotional company], Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties.

“While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul go head to head ( AP )

At the time of Tyson’s mid-flight ulcer flare-up, appeals were made to find passengers with medical experience to provide assistance. Paramedics then came on board after the plane landed, delaying passengers from disembarking for around 25 minutes.

Tyson, one of the most renowned heavyweight champions in boxing history, last fought in 2020, drawing with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout.

The American last fought professionally in 2005, and his clash with Paul will be an officially sanctioned pro bout. Paul, also American, is 9-1 as a pro with six knockout wins.