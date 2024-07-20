Jake Paul vs Mike Perry LIVE: Boxing fight updates and undercard results tonight

✕ Close Jake Paul admits being ‘a little scared’ ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul will box Mike Perry tonight, as the YouTuber looks to stay sharp ahead of his delayed fight with Mike Tyson.

Paul, 27, was due to box Tyson, 58, this evening, but the heavyweight legend suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight in May. As a result of that health scare, Paul vs Tyson has been delayed until November, with that fight set to go ahead at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas – as originally planned.

But Paul was not content to wait. Having last fought in March, when he knocked out pro boxer Ryan Bourland in round one, the influencer will stay busy against Perry at the Amalie Arena in Florida.

“Platinum” Perry, 32, is a former UFC star who has excelled in bare-knuckle boxing, leading some fans to believe that Paul’s bid to ‘stay sharp’ is a risky one. That said, Paul’s record against UFC alumni is immaculate; the American has knocked out Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, and he holds points wins over Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.

