Jake Paul vs Mike Perry LIVE: Boxing fight updates and undercard results tonight

Follow live as Jake Paul boxes former UFC star Mike Perry, who has excelled in bare-knuckle competition
Jake Paul will box Mike Perry tonight, as the YouTuber looks to stay sharp ahead of his delayed fight with Mike Tyson.
Paul, 27, was due to box Tyson, 58, this evening, but the heavyweight legend suffered an ulcer flare-up on a flight in May. As a result of that health scare, Paul vs Tyson has been delayed until November, with that fight set to go ahead at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas – as originally planned.
But Paul was not content to wait. Having last fought in March, when he knocked out pro boxer Ryan Bourland in round one, the influencer will stay busy against Perry at the Amalie Arena in Florida.
“Platinum” Perry, 32, is a former UFC star who has excelled in bare-knuckle boxing, leading some fans to believe that Paul’s bid to ‘stay sharp’ is a risky one. That said, Paul’s record against UFC alumni is immaculate; the American has knocked out Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, and he holds points wins over Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz.
Follow live updates from Jake Paul vs Mike Perry, below.
There was chaos at the weigh-in following an extra effort from Jake Paul to meet the contracted weight, including stripping down even further by taking off his underwear after coming in over initially.
Paul then tipped the scales at 200 lbs, with Perry at 196.6 lbs. There were fireworks shortly after at the head-to-head, with both men shoving each other and causing a pile-on from their teams and security.
Everything gets settled later tonight though, stay with us for updates, it should be lively!
