Jake Paul agrees to 10 rounds in Nate Diaz fight
The pair were previously due to box for eight rounds, but their match may now go longer
Jake Paul has agreed to extend his fight with Nate Diaz to 10 rounds, as he prepares to test the UFC veteran’s ‘cardio’.
YouTuber star Paul is due to box the mixed martial arts icon in Dallas on 5 August, with their bout originally scheduled for eight rounds.
However, Paul, 26, has now agreed to a stipulation of 10 rounds against his fellow American, 38.
“Nate Diaz wants 10 rounds,” Paul tweeted on Tuesday (13 June). “I guess he has good cardio.
“Ok Nathan, 10 rounds it is.”
Diaz, who left the UFC in September after submitting Tony Ferguson, will be making his professional boxing debut when he faces Paul.
The YouTuber, meanwhile, is 6-1 as a pro boxer, having beaten former UFC champions Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva, among others.
Paul outpointed Woodley in their first clash before knocking him out in a rematch, and the 26-year-old dropped Silva en route to a points victory over the MMA legend. He also holds a first-round knockout win over ex-UFC star and former ONE champion Ben Askren.
Most recently, Paul boxed Tommy Fury – half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson – in February, losing on points.
