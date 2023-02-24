Jake Paul ‘in talks’ to fight UFC icon Nate Diaz after Tommy Fury bout

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jake Paul has said he is ‘in talks’ to fight Nate Diaz next, after he boxes Tommy Fury on Sunday.

YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul is set to take on Fury, half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson, in Saudi Arabia this weekend, following two failed attempts to make the bout.

Paul, 26, and Fury, 23, were due to fight each other in December 2021, but the latter withdrew while citing injury and illness. The contest was then rescheduled for August 2022, but travel issues prevented Briton Fury from reaching the US, where Paul is from and where the fight was set to take place.

The bout is now set for Sunday, but Paul already has one eye on his next outing, which could come against former UFC star Diaz.

Paul told Sky Sports: “One hundred per cent. I think it’s a massive fight. There’s animosity there.

“His team is ready, my team is ready. We’re in talks. Pretty much everything is queued up, ready to go.

“So, I’m going to get through Sunday then move on to Nate Diaz.”

Diaz submitted fellow American Tony Ferguson in September, in what was the fan favourite’s final bout on his UFC contract.

The 37-year-old has expressed a desire to box next, although Paul recently signed a contract with the Professional Fighters League, where he is due to make his mixed martial arts debut this year. It is, however, unlikely that Paul faces Diaz in MMA.

Paul is 6-0 as a professional boxer with four knockout wins. The 26-year-old last fought in October, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva, 47, and he holds KO victories over ex-UFC champion Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, who fought in the UFC after winning gold in Bellator and ONE.