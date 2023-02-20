Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

YouTube star Jake Paul and Tommy Fury, half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, are set to meet in the ring at last.

After two failed attempts to organise a boxing match between the pair, they will finally clash this month in Saudi Arabia.

American Paul, 26, is 6-0 as a professional boxer, having beaten former UFC champions Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley among others, while this match-up represents his first bout with a pro boxer.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Fury is 8-0, and the Briton last fought on the undercard of his brother’s WBC title defence in London last April.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fight:

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, what is the start time?

Jake Paul takes on Tommy Fury on Sunday 26 February.

The main card is scheduled to begin at 4pm GMT (8am PT, 10am CT, 11am ET), with the main event and the Jake Paul and Tommy Fury ring walks tentatively lined up for 7pm GMT (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET).

The unusual date, on a Sunday, is could be linked to a busy weekend of fights and not wanting to clash with Floyd Mayweather vs Aaron Chalmers and KSI’s next Misfits Boxing event, both of which take place on Saturday 25 February.

Where is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury taking place?

The fight has been confirmed for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. No arena has been announced, but Anthony Joshua fought Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019 at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, which is on the outskirts of the city, making it a prime candidate to host the fight.

How can I watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in the UK and USA?

The television information is already agreed and announced, with UK fight fans able to watch the fight by buying the PPV with BT Sport Box Office. A price is yet to be confirmed for UK fans.

American fans can purchase the PPV on ESPN+ PPV for $49.99.

Why was Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury cancelled twice before?

The first date for the fight was scheduled for December 2021, but Fury pulled out, citing an infection and broken rib, leading to Paul battling Tyron Woodley instead.

Both men attempted to reschedule in the United States in August last year, but travel and visa issues scuppered hopes of the pair meeting.

Paul is the much more active fighter and has even confirmed his move into mixed martial arts with his debut coming later in 2023.

What are Jake Paul and Tommy Fury’s records?

Paul is 6-0 as a professional with four knockout wins. In his first pro fight, in 2020, the American stopped fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, before knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson. Paul then knocked out former MMA champion and ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren in 2021, and went on to outpoint his compatriot’s teammate Tyron Woodley, a former UFC champion. In a rematch with Woodley at the end of that year, Paul won via knockout. Last time out, in October, the 26-year-old outpointed UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian.

Meanwhile, Fury is 8-0 with four knockout wins, and none of his opponents to this point have had any considerable profile. The Briton last fought in April, beating Daniel Bocianski on points on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in London.

What is the prize money for Jake Paul and Tommy Fury?

Per Sports Zion, Paul’s fight purse will be $3.2m, but he will also take home 65 per cent of the pay-per-view money, taking his overall prize money to $8.6m – including sponsorships.

Meanwhile, Fury is reportedly set to receive a $2m purse and 35 per cent of the PPV share, meaning he is due to take home $4.5m.

Who is on the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury undercard?

While Paul and Fury are relatively inexperienced in boxing, the undercard will involve a big fight between two seasoned veterans and champions.

Ilunga Makabu, the WBC cruiserweight champion and former opponent of Tony Bellew, will fight former two-weight world champion Badou Jack.