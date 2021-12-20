‘Come over to UFC, I will break your jaw’: Jake Paul called out by Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal has challenged Jake Paul to “come over to the UFC” if he wants to fight the sport’s biggest names following his knockout victory over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.

YouTube star Paul claimed the biggest win of his professional boxing career when he delivered a one-punch knockout of former UFC champion Woodley in Florida.

Paul reacted by calling out Masvidal and Nate Diaz, who were ringside in Tampa, as well as other UFC stars such as Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman.

“Masvidal and Nate Diaz - y’all are b***** for leaving this arena, because I know you don’t want that s***. So get out of your contract and I will f*** you up too,” Paul exclaimed in the ring after the fight.

He added in a message to UFC president Dana White: “I just knocked out a five-time UFC champion and embarrassed your whole company, so please let me get Kamaru Usman, please let me get Masvidal, please let me get Diaz, please let me get McGregor, because I will embarrass them too. I promise you that Dana.”

In response, Masvidal claimed Paul “can’t afford me” and instead dared the 24-year-old to cross over to the Octagon if he wants another shot at a UFC star.

“The names that you mentioned? You can’t afford. I know what you pay,” Masvidal said. “You talk a big game - $50m here, $50m there. If that was the case, Floyd Mayweather would have taken a fight with you. But he hasn’t.

“You don’t generate that type of revenue. You give out free tickets! You can’t afford me to come over. Let me tell you a little secret about me - I fight for money or I fight the best in the world. You are neither.

“Come on over to UFC. Sign a one-fight deal. I will break your jaw in front of the whole world. If you want it, it’s here.”

Paul was originally scheduled to face boxing professional and former Love Island star Tommy Fury in Saturday’s bout but the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was forced to pull out of the fight due to illness and injury.

“Tommy Fury is lucky that he wasn’t in there tonight, because Tyron’s way tougher and has that experience,” Paul said after the fight, which improved his record to 5-0.

“Tommy would’ve probably looked a lot worse than that, and that was pretty bad.”