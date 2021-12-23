Jake Paul puts fight with UFC chief Dana White on ‘boxing bucket list’

Jake Paul has named his “boxing bucket list” and he has put UFC president Dana White among the stars he wants to fight.

YouTuber turner boxer Paul is undefeated and he added to his impressive record with a knock-out win over Tyron Woodley on Saturday.

Paul listed who he’d like to box in the future with White the last name mentioned. He tweeted: “My boxing bucket list: 1) Canelo Alvarez 2) Floyd Mayweather 3) Mike Tyson 4) Tyson Furry (sic) 5) Dana White.”

The star has spoken about fighting Canelo in the past and his brother Logan has already taken on Mayweather in an exhibition bout. Tyson and Fury aren’t likely to happen but fight against Tommy Fury could take place as the pair were due to fight last Saturday before the British star withdrew with illness.

And Paul has trash talked White for months and recently criticised him for the way he treats his fighters in the UFC.

Speaking on his brother Logan’s podcast, he said: “I make more than every UFC fighter f****** combined, including Conor. Y’all work for f****** Dana, y’all work for WME, Endeavor, that’s who you work for.

“I make more than all of you silly motherf******. Why would I go into the UFC? Sign a contract and give away my f****** rights and s***. I own my content, I own my platform, I own everything. They don’t own s***, they are literally employees.

“I’m a f****** CEO and every UFC fighter is an employee. Get that straight. I’m not coming over there and doing s*** with y’all.”

Paul has also said in the past that he would knock White out, to which the UFC boss told MMA Junkie: “It actually makes sense. ’m 52 years old. I’m in the age bracket of guys he fights, so yeah, I could see him wanting to fight me. All he fights are 50-year-olds.

“Let me tell you what. Get in line. There are plenty of people who would like to assault me. Get in line. It’s a long f*cking line, buddy. You’re going to be waiting for a while.