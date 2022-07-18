Jake Paul fakes ‘accident’ ahead of Hasim Rahman Jr fight

Jake Paul has joked that he has suffered a ‘broken back’ due to having to ‘carry’ the promotion of his upcoming fight card.

Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out each man he has faced, and the YouTube star is scheduled to compete again on 6 August. Paul is set to fight fellow American Hasim Rahman Jr – son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman – at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Paul, 25, took to Twitter on Monday to tease Rahman Jr, who is stepping in for Tommy Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson.

“I’m in the hospital, I had an accident,” Paul said in a video while lying in a mock hospital bed set-up.

“I’m still gonna be able to fight 6 August [...] but I broke my back carrying the promotion for this event.

“It’s broken! Nurse, nurse, more morphine! I broke my back carrying the last five fights’ promotion. My opponents never sell s***. Ah, it hurts, it hurts!

“These motherf*****s never sell shit, they couldn’t sell a pen to a writer!”

Paul was set to fight Fury in December, but the Briton withdrew while citing injury and illness. Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley stepped in for Fury, 23, and was knocked out by Paul, who had previously outpointed Woodley last August.

Paul and Fury’s fight was rescheduled for 6 August at Madison Square Garden, but Fury withdrew again – this time due to travel issues.