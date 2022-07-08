Jake Paul confirms new opponent as Tommy Fury fight falls through for second time

Jake Paul will fight Hasim Rahman Jr on 6 August, after the YouTube star’s bout with Tommy Fury fell through for a second time.

YouTube star Paul was scheduled to box Fury – half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson – in Tampa in December, but Fury withdrew from the contest while citing injury and illness. The fight was rescheduled for 6 August at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, but Fury has again been forced to pull out – this time due to travel issues.

The Briton, 23, was stopped at Heathrow airport in London last week while trying to reach the US for a pre-fight press conference. Paul claimed that Fury was taking no action to resolve the matter, and the American later announced that he was seeking a new opponent.

Paul, 25, will now face compatriot Rahman Jr on the same night that he was due to fight Fury.

Rahman Jr is the son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman, who knocked out Lennox Lewis in 2001.

Rahman Jr, 31, is a fomer sparring partner of Paul and has a 12-1 professional record. Six of the American’s pro wins have come by knockout.

Paul, meanwhile, is 5-0 and has knocked out each man he has fought. Most recently the YouTuber stopped Tyron Woodley in December, when the former UFC champion stepped in for Fury. Paul had previously outpointed Woodley last August.