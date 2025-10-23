Jake Paul steps up mind games as he reveals how he is preparing for Gervonta Davis showdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul has turned to Gervonta Davis’ domestic rival Shakur Stevenson as a sparring partner to prepare for his exhibition bout with ‘Tank’ next month in an apparent bid to get under the skin of his upcoming opponent.

Cruiserweight Paul will take on lightweight world champion Davis on Friday, November 14, at a catchweight of 195lbs. Although formally an exhibition, the contest will be scored in order to produce a winner.

Stevenson and Davis both hold world titles at 135lbs - the former is the WBC champion and the the latter is currently in possession of the WBA belt. The pair have exchanged words over the years, with Stevenson calling out Davis for a bout that has never materialised.

Davis and Stevenson sparred together earlier in their careers, with both fighters claiming they held the upper hand, and now influencer-turned-fighter Paul will use the services of the WBC lightweight title holder.

Paul told TMZ Sports: “We have world champions - Raymond Ford in the 130lb weight class, Montana Love, and Shakur Stevenson is coming in this week."

Stevenson is not the only world champion Paul has called upon to prepare for the Davis fight, with Ford, the former WBA featherweight title holder, also in camp.

Whilst the inclusion of Stevenson may serve to irritate Davis, Paul believes the skill - and speed - of the WBC champion will be a big boon for his hopes.

He continued: “Just sparring against guys on their level, and people who have been doing this their whole entire lives, but we’re really focusing on speed, and not as much on power.

“We’re not doing as much weight lifting and all of that stuff. I’m actually trying to lose some muscle, so that I have less weight and so that my punches are coming off faster.”

A Golden Gloves winner at bantamweight in 2012, Davis has won titles at 130lbs, 135lbs, and 140lbs, but has never weighed in for a fight higher than 139.75lbs.

In comparison, Paul has campaigned for the most part as a cruiserweight and has filled out to the division's maximum weight limit of 200lbs in recent years. Paul also weighed in at 227.25lbs to face heavyweight legend Mike Tyson for a bout in 2024.

