Tyson Fury: ‘I have no reason to get back into boxing - even for £1bn’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury has said he is serious about retirement and there is “no reason” for him to get back into a boxing ring - even for £1bn.

Fury, 37, announced his retirement in January following his second defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. Fury has flirted with a return to the ring, however, as he did following his previous retirement in 2022, and his promoter Frank Warren claimed earlier this month that he wants to fight again next year.

But in an interview with FurociTV, Fury said: "There's no actual reason for me to go back in the boxing ring. I'm 37 years old, I've been punched for the last 25 years, what do I want to go back to boxing for?

"It used to be for the money, the titles, but now I've got more money than I can spend, I've got unlimited amounts of belts and titles, and does it make me any happier? No.

"Was the chase better than the victory? Yes. The climb was better than the mountain peak, to be fair. Always the case.

"I could go back to boxing at any given time, but I just don't want to. I've got no interest in that clamour or the limelight, or to go get punched again, I'm not interested, it doesn't do anything for me.

"You could offer me £1bn today, and it wouldn't move the needle, because I've gone past that point of caring about what other people think.”

In July, Fury announced an April 2026 date for his trilogy fight with Usyk, shortly after Saudi boxing matchmaker Turki Alalshikh announced that Fury would be making a comeback.

Earlier this month, Warren told DAZN: “He's told me categorically he wants to fight next year. So, we'll sit down and see.”

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Fury has also been linked with a “Battle of Britain” against long-time Anthony Joshua, a fight both have previously stated they want to see come to fruition before they bid farewell to the sport for good.