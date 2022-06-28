Tyson Fury and Jake Paul agree to $1million bet over Tommy Fury fight

Tyson Fury and Jake Paul have agreed to a $1million bet on the latter’s fight with Tommy Fury this August.

YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 since beginning his professional boxing career, knocking out each man he has faced – including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December.

Woodley was stepping in for Tommy Fury – half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson – after the Briton withdrew due to illness and injury.

Now American Paul, 25, and Fury, 23, are scheduled to clash at last, with a bout scheduled for 6 August at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Tyson Fury said in a recent interview that he would bet “100 grand” on his younger brother to beat anybody, and Paul called out the “Gypsy King” shortly thereafter.

“Tyson Fury, who made $40m last year, is willing to bet $100,000 on his brother. Oh, my god, we’re shaking,” Paul said in a video on Twitter.

Jake Paul after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (AFP via Getty Images)

“Hey, Tyson, you f*****g p***y, you made $40m. I know it wasn’t as much as me, but let’s up the ante. Let’s bet $1m on it, Tyson. $2m, $3m. However much you want to f*****g bet, let’s do it. Are you down? Make a deal.

“I can tell when someone’s not confident because these p***y motherf*****s are on Twitter. They’re scared, I can tell when they’re scared. But me, I’m a cold motherf*****, I’ll bet anyone – any time, any place. So, f*** your $100k. Let’s make this a better bet and make it worth a couple million. Are you down?”

Tyson Fury did not take long to respond, accepting Paul’s proposal.

“Hey, Jakey boy, I hear you want to bet a bigger bet than $100,000,” Fury said in a video on his social media channels. “If you want a bigger bet, you want a million dollars, let’s do it. Holler at your boy. You want a million? You got it.

“Hey, Jakey. I want to see this $1m in escrow, sucker, because I don’t think you’ve got a million dollars.

Tommy Fury is 8-0 as a professional boxer (Getty Images)

“I’m not talking about crypto, I’m talking about real US green bags motherf*****.”

Tommy Fury is 8-0 as a professional boxer but first became known for his assocation to Tyson and his appearances on the British reality television show Love Island.

He last fought in April, outpointing Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson’s knockout win against Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium.