Jake Paul vows to ‘take Tommy Fury’s head off’ after fight officially announced

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury is now official and the YouTube star has vowed to take “this little Fury’s head off.

The pair engaged in a war of words on Wednesday with the fight hanging in the balance after a number of demands from both sides.

But after ironing out those differences, Paul confirmed the pay-per-view fight, which will take place on 6 August at Madison Square Garden in New York.

“Okay people he grew a set over night,” Paul said, with the pair set to meet at 11am on 29 June for a press conference. “It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off.

“Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.”

Fury had earlier promised to lay his rival “flat on the canvas,” with the initial date for the fight back in December cancelled due to Fury suffering from injury and illness.

Paul said: “Tommy Fury, you pulled out last year. Then you agree to fight me now but your dad is trying to pull you out again?

Jake Paul after knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (AFP via Getty Images)

“We’ve given you everything you asked for — $2 million purse, VADA testing, tampons. You have 24 hours to clear this up or I will never give you this opportunity again.

“What’s the excuse? ‘Oh I can’t come and I can’t do it because my dad can’t be there with me during the fight.’”

“Tommy, your dad has been banned from the United States for 15 years. You’ve known this the whole entire time. He’s a criminal. He’s not allowed in.

“When you fought Anthony Taylor in Cleveland, neither Tyson [Fury] or your dad were there with you in your U.S. debut. Now all of a sudden you need your team with you? That doesn’t make any f****** sense.

“You’re scared. You claim you’re a professional boxer but you don’t want to make the fight with me? Who you’ve talked so much s*** about? Who you say you will spark? Who you say I’m nothing compared to you?

Tommy Fury is 8-0 as a professional boxer (Getty Images)

“Where’s all that s*** talk now, Tommy? You’re a f******atypical professional boxer who doesn’t want to actually make this fight f****** happen.

“This is the biggest opportunity of your f****** life and you’re fumbling the f****** bag once again and I can’t believe how f****** stupid you are. F****** idiot.”

Fury is adamant he will outclass Paul, who has taken to boxing late in life, adding: “The fight is on. August 6th.

“Forget a team or any other bull****. I don’t need anybody to help me lay you flat on that canvas.

“Oh and thanks for finally signing the drug testing… you only agreed to it when you realised the fight was at risk – who needs who?”