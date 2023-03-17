Jake Paul boxing coach BJ Flores shot in leg in Colombia

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

BJ Flores, former professional boxer and current coach of Jake Paul, has posted a video from hospital after being ‘shot in the leg’ in Colombia.

The American, 44, took to Twitter on Friday (17 March) to share footage of his leg in a bandage and his hands covered in blood, as he described the alleged incident.

Flores wrote alongside the video: “Armed robbery at Gunpoint… At a red light in Medellin Colombia on passenger side... Pistol to my right temple, I was able to move the weapon down and manage to only get shot in the leg one time.

“Hospital now waiting surgery to remove the bullet. Thank GOD I’m alive.”

In a second video, Flores pointed to a small, circular bruise on the side of his head and said: “See where the pistol was held right there. That’s where they came to the car, and they put the pistol right there.

“Crazy, yeah, I don’t know what to say. They were yelling at me to give my wallet, my watch, everything. We were definitely targeted; they couldn’t have possibly seen my watch, when I was sitting in the passenger seat, on my left hand [Flores motions to the watch on his wrist]. So, we were definitely targeted.

“You know, it is what it is. I’m still alive, everything’s good, I’m happy. The doctors came in and told me we’ve got surgery coming up now, so I’ll be under for maybe an hour – hopefully less – to get this [bullet] out quick.”

The American is yet to share an update on the surgery.

Flores last fought in 2018, suffering a fourth-round TKO loss to Trevor Bryan. The American retired with a professional record of 34-4-1.

In recent years, Flores has coached compatriot Paul, 26, who has gone 6-1 as a pro boxer. The YouTube star and former Disney Channel actor most recently competed in February, losing on points to Tommy Fury – half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson.