Jake Paul reveals FaceTime conversation with Trump

Jake Paul has claimed he recently conducted a FaceTime conversation with former US president Donald Trump.

YouTube star turned professional boxer Paul is fresh from moving his record in the pro ranks to 3-0 after defeating Ben Askren a fortnight ago.

It has been a busy few weeks for Paul, who claimed in an Instagram post that amongst many other recent achievements a call with Trump was one of them.

“FaceTimed Donald Trump”, was the top bullet-point of a long list of other notable milestones including his knockout of Askren and having Justin Bieber perform at the fight.

It is unclear what was discussed between Paul and the now former president, but he posted a picture which appears to provide evidence that the conversation did take place.

Paul’s connection - if any - to Trump is vague but Donald Trump Jr did use social media to promote the fight with Askren.

Still unbeaten as a professional, Paul is eager to test himself against the best in the fighting game with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman the latest of many possible opponents.

"Challenge accepted,” Paul said. “Usman, if your boss Dana gives you permission to box me and make more money than you ever have, let me know and we can lace them up. I promise it will be your biggest pay day.”

Beyond Usman, who beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 with a devastating knockout, Paul is keen to take on another legendary UFC fighter in the shape of Daniel Cormier, who is referenced by name in Paul’s latest Instagram post.

Cormier ignited the feud and demanded the YouTube star to come into his sport and fight him under MMA rules.

Paul has been linked with a fight against another UFC star in Tyron Woodley, while professional boxer and half-brother of Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, is another option.

But Paul is especially keen on mixing it with Nate Diaz, where he would relish his role as the underdog.

“I think people will immediately write me off,” Paul said. “Even someone watching this interview right now is like, ‘Oh, this kid’s crazy. Nate Diaz is such a dog, he’s going to kill Jake, he’s out of his mind.’ But they’re going to tune in and watch, right?

“It’s two massive names, and it would be a massive pay-per-view, and then when they see me obliterate him, they’re jaws are going to be dropped – they’re not going to know how to react. They’re going to think it’s rigged again.

“And at that moment in time, I’ll be undeniable to fight Conor McGregor, because I beat the guy that beat you, Conor. And the Jake Paul vs. Conor fight is a massive fight.

“I’m like, why wait? I don’t need to be in this sport forever. I’m not trying to get 100 fights. Let’s do the biggest fights right away.”