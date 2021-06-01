YouTube star Jake Paul is set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his next boxing match, according to reports.

The 24-year-old internet sensation is coming off the back of a first round knockout win over MMA fighter Ben Askren, taking his professional record to 3-0.

And now he is set to step into the ring with 39-year-old Woodley, who has lost his last four contests inside the octagon.

The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger tweeted: “Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime.

“Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren.”

Paul’s two wins prior to his victory over Askren came against fellow YouTuber AnEson Gib and basketball player Nate Robinson.

Woodley would be a step up again for Paul as he continues his unorthodox foray into the world of boxing.

The American has called out numerous MMA names for boxing fights including the likes of Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman and Michael Bisping.

But he appears to have landed on Woodley, who has had an impressive UFC career which has featured wins over Darren Till, Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson and Carlos Condit.

Both Paul and Woodley teased the fight on their social media accounts, with an official announcement expected on Tuesday.