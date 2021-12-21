Tyron Woodley handed two-month suspension after brutal knockout loss to Jake Paul

The former UFC champion was viciously knocked out by the YouTube star on Saturday

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 21 December 2021 12:11
'I'll embarrass McGregor and all UFC Champions', says Jake Paul after boxing win

Tyron Woodley has been handed a 60-day medical suspension following his knockout defeat by Jake Paul on Saturday.

Former UFC champion Woodley lost to the YouTube star via split decision in August, before stepping in for the injured Tommy Fury last weekend.

Paul produced a stunning knockout of the 39-year-old in the sixth round of their rematch in Tampa, leading the Florida State Athletic Commission to suspend Woodley for two months – per MMA Fighting.

Before his boxing losses to Paul, Woodley lost four straight fights in the UFC, which subsequently cut him from its roster.

It is unclear whether the American’s next bout will be contested in mixed martial arts or in the boxing ring, though 24-year-old Paul has invited his compatriot to box on the next card arranged by Most Valuable Promotions, which is run by Paul.

After NFL free agent Le’Veon Bell called out Paul, tweeting, “@jakepaul fight me, stop tryna fight ppl who can’t box,” Paul replied: “Aye @TWooodley this clown saying you can’t box.

“How about you show him as part of the next MVP event? Tyron would drop you faster than the Ravens!!”

Woodley won the UFC welterweight title in 2016, successfully defending the belt four times before losing it to Kamaru Usman in March 2019.

That defeat was the first of the four in a row that led the UFC to cut Woodley.

