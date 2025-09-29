James DeGale hints at boxing comeback after bare-knuckle debut win
The first Briton to win Olympic gold and become a world champion as a professional boxer, DeGale has suggested his boxing story is not over after a brief foray into bare-knuckle
Former world champion James DeGale has called time on his bareknuckle-boxing career after just one fight, hinting at a return to boxing.
Olympic gold medallist DeGale headlined BKFC 81 in Manchester on Saturday night, taking on Australian Matty Floyd.
In a fight marred by spoiling tactics from DeGale’s opponent, the former IBF super-middleweight champion cruised to victory, aided by three point deductions for Floyd.
Not pleased by Floyd’s headbutts among other “dirty tactics”, a statement released on behalf of DeGale said that the sport of bare-knuckle was not the two-time world champion’s cup of tea.
The statement read: “Thank you all so much for the support for James. He got the win but came out battered and bruised after a brutal fight with some dirty tactics.
“The Manchester crowd’s energy was incredible and gave him a real lift. BKFC ran a great event and we respect them, but bare-knuckle isn’t for him. Boxing’s discipline and respect will always be his standard.”
DeGale himself followed up with a post on Instagram hinting at a return to the sweet science. His post read: “Massive respect to BKFC and the fighters — it’s a brutal sport! Matty Floyd showed that with headbutts, low blows, and rabbit punches. Back to boxing for me!”
The statement and further comments on social media mark a complete 180 from DeGale’s post-fight interview, where he claimed: “This is crazy stuff! But do you know what? I’m 1-0 in bare knuckle and that’s all that matters. JD’s second coming!”
BKFC investor Conor McGregor implored DeGale to continue in the sport, telling the 39-year-old: “Welcome to a legend. Go do it - become a two-sport world champion.”
DeGale last competed in professional boxing in 2019, losing to domestic rival Chris Eubank Jr in a bout for the IBO super-middleweight title, a minor world championship.
After winning gold at the 2008 Olympics, DeGale turned professional in 2009, winning 25 contests, losing three bouts, and sharing one draw across a decade of boxing.
